Hampton courses provide skills in law enforcement

Two new programs in Hampton Township will give local citizens and youth the opportunity to learn more about what the local law enforcement is and does to serve its residents.

Officers Chris Finnigan and Sarah Hoffman of Hampton Township Police Department recently presented information to township council regarding two new community relations programs — the Hampton Citizens Police Academy and the North Hills Explorer Post.

The programs are a result of the goal to increase community relations within the township, said Hampton Township Chief of Police Tom Vulakovich.

It's a good opportunity to “see what we do as police … and what a local municipality does,” he said.

The Hampton Citizens Police Academy will give residents a better understanding of the criminal justice system and the everyday work of a police officer in a municipality such as Hampton Township, according to Finnigan.

The free academy is currently accepting applications until Feb. 28 with the first class to be held on every Wednesday beginning April 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. through May 16.

It will feature classroom instruction, speakers of various levels of law enforcement and emergency personnel, as well as physical training. This will include SIMTAC, a simulated training program that puts the participant in everyday scenarios where they have to determine proper use-of-force, just like an officer would have to.

“People we have coming in are very professionally trained in their field and they're very good,” said Finnigan.

Finnigan said Hampton Township Police Academy will provide a real look into the skills that a law enforcement officer uses. And they can expect to be occasionally moving around, he said

The classes will be mostly held at the Hampton Township Community Center, said Vulakovich.

The North Hills Explorer Post is another way for local youth ages 14 to 18 to learn more about police work as well, especially those interested in a career in law enforcement and the criminal justice system, said Hoffman.

The program will be done with the West Deer Police Department and is sponsored through Learning for Life, which is a subsidiary of the Boy Scouts of America.

The first open house will provide all the details on the program and is set for Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the West Deer Police Department.

Hoffman said in addition to learning about law, it can also provide for strengthening leadership and personal skills, increase respect for law enforcement personnel, and give real-life experience and knowledge, among other things.

Like the citizen's academy, the explorer program will also give the students a chance to engage in hands-on learning projects.

“We'll put them in actual scenarios and run them through different things we do,” she said.

The North Hills Explorer program requires a student to be enrolled in school, have a high school diploma or GED, have good health and character, and demonstrate a desire to participate and learn.

Applicants with misdemeanor charges and/or past drug or alcohol abuse may disqualify them. And felony charges and current drug/alcohol abuse will already disqualify applicants, according to the presentation.

Some funding for the North Hills Explorer program may be raised by donations and fundraisers, as well.

Their meetings will take place bi-weekly with field trip opportunities. Hampton and West Deer students will also be expected to help in community events and in community service projects.

“We decided it's something we'd like to get on board with because it's a good program,” said Vulakovich.

Both of the programs will require background checks and fingerprinting, which is just done in compliance with federal regulations, said Chris Lochner, municipal manager for Hampton Township.

Finnigan is hoping for 15 to 20 students and Hampton Township Councilwoman Bethany Blackburn said she had taken the course previously in California and said it was well attended.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.