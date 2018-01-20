Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Sen. Randy Vulakovich offering free veterans outreach services

Erica Cebzanov | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
State Sen. Randy Vulakovich
State Sen. Randy Vulakovich

Updated 2 hours ago

State Sen. Randy Vulakovich is offering a free program that aims to educate veterans and their families regarding available federal, state and local benefits.

Veterans may make appointments to meet with veteran's service officers (VSOs) from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Vulakovich's Shaler Township Municipal Building office.

Melissa Girty, Vulakovich's chief of staff, said VSOs can provide veterans the correct Veterans Affairs Healthcare System enrollment forms and submit them on behalf of the veterans.

“They can help the veteran navigate the system by providing them with info about transportation, primary care services, prescriptions and how the VA priority groups work, which is based on family income and service connected disabilities.”

VSOs can explain various education assistance programs and provide families with forms to submit to receive burial benefits. They also can help them navigate veterans' housing services available throughout Pennsylvania to those who qualify.

Moreover, VSOs can provide veterans and their families assistance in filing and presenting VA claims.

“If the VA denies the veteran for any benefit, the veteran can appeal the decision and choose to have a hearing at the regional office at the federal building in Pittsburgh,” said Girty. “The VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) can represent the veteran and/or family in the appeals process and they will act as a representative in the appeal process. All of their services are always free.”

Veterans or their families need to provide discharge papers for program participation. Girty said that, “depending on which area the veteran needs help in, additional documentation may be required.”

“This is a great resource for veterans and their families in obtaining benefits that can be helpful to them,” Vulakovich said in a news release. “My staff and I are happy to serve as a liaison in this effort to assist those who have served our country.”

According to Girty, VSOs earn their accreditation through the VA and receive funding through state grants.

“The PA State Department of the VFW employs 29 accredited service officers across the state, and over half of them do some type of outreach program at senators' offices,” said Girty.

“Sen. Vulakovich's staff is available to assist the community with a wide variety of state-related issues and concerns. His staff has knowledge of many non-state related programs and services as well and will make every effort to help any individual in need of assistance.”

To schedule an appointment, call 412-487-6600.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.