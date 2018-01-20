Sen. Randy Vulakovich offering free veterans outreach services

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State Sen. Randy Vulakovich is offering a free program that aims to educate veterans and their families regarding available federal, state and local benefits.

Veterans may make appointments to meet with veteran's service officers (VSOs) from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Vulakovich's Shaler Township Municipal Building office.

Melissa Girty, Vulakovich's chief of staff, said VSOs can provide veterans the correct Veterans Affairs Healthcare System enrollment forms and submit them on behalf of the veterans.

“They can help the veteran navigate the system by providing them with info about transportation, primary care services, prescriptions and how the VA priority groups work, which is based on family income and service connected disabilities.”

VSOs can explain various education assistance programs and provide families with forms to submit to receive burial benefits. They also can help them navigate veterans' housing services available throughout Pennsylvania to those who qualify.

Moreover, VSOs can provide veterans and their families assistance in filing and presenting VA claims.

“If the VA denies the veteran for any benefit, the veteran can appeal the decision and choose to have a hearing at the regional office at the federal building in Pittsburgh,” said Girty. “The VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) can represent the veteran and/or family in the appeals process and they will act as a representative in the appeal process. All of their services are always free.”

Veterans or their families need to provide discharge papers for program participation. Girty said that, “depending on which area the veteran needs help in, additional documentation may be required.”

“This is a great resource for veterans and their families in obtaining benefits that can be helpful to them,” Vulakovich said in a news release. “My staff and I are happy to serve as a liaison in this effort to assist those who have served our country.”

According to Girty, VSOs earn their accreditation through the VA and receive funding through state grants.

“The PA State Department of the VFW employs 29 accredited service officers across the state, and over half of them do some type of outreach program at senators' offices,” said Girty.

“Sen. Vulakovich's staff is available to assist the community with a wide variety of state-related issues and concerns. His staff has knowledge of many non-state related programs and services as well and will make every effort to help any individual in need of assistance.”

To schedule an appointment, call 412-487-6600.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.