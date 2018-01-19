Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Millvale Library reading program has gone to the dogs

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Jamie Minor, 9, reads to Cookie while owner Bev Franze, of McCandless, looks on during a Millvale Library Pet Assisted Literacy Services (PALS) event. Children are encouraged to read out loud to the dog who offers a calming, non-judgmental audience to help foster confidence in these young readers.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Jack Coffey, Bev Franze and Cookie listen to Jamie Minor read at Millvale Library on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Children read out loud with the calming presence of Cookie there to help encourage and give them confidence.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
A group of children got the opportunity to meet Cookie, a dog who came to Millvale Library as part of a literacy program. Cookie sits quietly and listens as children read out loud to her, helping gain confidence in their reading skills.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Millvale Library Pet Assisted Literacy Services (PALS) hosted a special event on Jan. 18 as children got to read to a four-legged guest. Children were encouraged to read out loud to Cookie, a dog from McCandless, who offers a calming, non-judgmental audience to help foster confidence in these young readers. For details about any of the programs available at the library, call 412-822-7081 or go to the website at millvalelibrary.org.

