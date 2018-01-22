Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler school board votes not to exceed state tax index

Erica Cebzanov | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Shaler Area School Board members voted Jan. 17 not to increase property taxes beyond the Act 1 index for the 2018-19 school year.

State Department of Education officials used a formula to calculate Shaler Area's rate at 3.1 percent. The 2017-18 school year's 3.2 percent tax increase is generating approximately $1.4 million in additional revenue, according to the district website.

If the current property tax rate of 23.28 mills is raised the maximum percentage of 3.1, the rate would increase .72 mills.

A homeowner with a property accessed at $100,000 would pay an additional $72.16.

No decision has been made on that yet.

• Also at the meeting, the board members awarded a request for proposal and design for the new Scott Primary School's furniture to P.E.M. Co. Educational & Contract Furniture. The Bethel Park-based company will compare pricing from multiple manufacturers, negotiate fees and recommend the products that best fit within the project's scope and budget.

Bryan O'Black, district assistant superintendent, said a committee composed of teachers has assisted with the effort by testing furniture in their classrooms and making site visits to view furniture at Avonworth Primary Center and Montour Elementary School.

“Now, we are fine-tuning budgets, and we're actually going to be inventorying furniture that we currently have at Jeffery and Rogers (Primary Schools) to identify what furniture is in good condition to go into the new building — if we have something that's been purchased within the last year or two that fits in with the design and needs with that school, we'll certainly move that over.”

“When does all this take place? Where does this fit into the project?” asked board member Steve Romac.

O'Black said the district will probably issue purchase orders for the items from different manufacturers in March, which will allow the staff to anticipate delivery dates.

“All of that furniture will get shipped into P.E.M. Co.'s warehouse and they will be responsible for the delivery, installation and logistics of getting it into the (Scott Primary) building,” O'Black said.

He said that the district needs “significant lead time” to order the quantity of furniture for its new building that will accommodate 460 to 600 students.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

