Hampton/Shaler

Taste of Hampton features food, music

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The Austin Drive Band will provide music at Taste of Hampton on Feb. 10, at Hampton Township Community Center.
Get another Taste of Hampton on Feb. 10, a night for food, drinks, and music courtesy of the Hampton Community Association.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hampton Township Community Center featuring local eateries, wine and beer, and the Austin Drive Band, said Danielle Bigante, one of the HCA members who helped organize the event.

Cost is $25 per ticket for tickets purchased in advance and $30 at the door, adults only.

This is the second year for Taste of Hampton, which Bigante said was a big success last year, with more than 200 people attending. They are hoping for the same at this event.

“It's a fun place to hang with your friends. It should be a lot of fun,” she said

Light appetizers and desserts will be featured thanks to many local businesses, including Hartwood restaurant, Primanti Bros., Pasquale's, A Sweet Morsel Co., The Clubhouse, Amazing Glaze Donut Company, Atria's, A Fare to Remember at Home, and Messina's, with possibly more to come, said Bigante.

“We want to highlight what we have in the local area,” she said.

Along with food, each ticket provides for one drink of wine or beer, if so desired. Guests are able to make a bar donation for additional beverages.

New this year will be “celebrity bartenders,” including state Rep. Hal English; Hampton Township School Board President Bryant Wesley; owner of Pasquale's, Denny Schlegel; former Hampton Middle School Principal Dr. Eric Stennett; Council President Mike Peters; former Poff Elementary Principal Michael Mooney, and Daryll Fabian, custodian at Poff.

English has good expectations for his evening as bartender.

“I look forward to responsibly providing generous liquid servings to perfectly compliment our wonderful Hampton restaurant food samplings. It should be a great community get together in the bleak midwinter,” said English.

Proceeds from this event will help fund the Hampton Community Park Trail, Bigante said.

Dress is casual.

Tickets can be purchased online through the HCA website and through the Hampton Township website at www.hampton-pa.org.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

