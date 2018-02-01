Scott Primary on schedule for start of 2018-19 school year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler Area School District officials and the team designing Scott Primary School updated residents Jan. 22 about the new building's progress.

The building has a anticipated spring completion. Scott Primary classes are expected to commence at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Superintendent Sean Aiken said administrators are in the process of finalizing the calendar. While school might start later than previous years, he said it would not start after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“We're looking at a couple of different options to make sure that we can maximize the time that we have over the summer, so that the school can be finished, our maintenance crew can get in, the school can be ready, all the furniture can be set up, as we mentioned, time for parents and students to get in and spend some time in the school before we actually open.”

J. Greer Hayden, HHSDR Architects/Engineers president, and Dan Kiefer, Massaro CM Services LLC project manager, reviewed building plans and photos during the presentation.

“This (Scott Primary School) really does fit in the community; it does have a very nice residential feel,” Kiefer said.

Hayden showed a classroom rendering featuring a vibrant primary color scheme.

“Each classroom has a lot of built-in cabinetry for storage for instruction materials and each classroom has its own sink. Kindergarten rooms also have a small restroom that serves the kindergarten classroom.”

He said contractors have built much of the classroom infrastructure. They will test the walls for moisture soon prior to painting them.

Kiefer said the building's only remaining large opening is the gym's northern facade.

“We're just leaving this column bay open so that we can get equipment, material and drive it in and out of the building,” he said. “Once that's done, and we get that stuff in there, it will be closed up.”

Julie Power, the parent of a kindergarten student starting at the new school, inquired if the district had given thought to adding a sidewalk to the Hodil Road-Clare Street side of the property. Hayden said the team discussed the issue with township officials, but the group decided against the idea out of safety concerns for students crossing the area where the road makes a 90-degree turn.

Once construction is complete, the 705 Scott Ave., Glenshaw school will replace the former Rogers Primary School, which closed following an April 2015 fire.

Rogers students have attended Burchfield Elementary since the incident.

Rogers and Jeffery Primary students will attend Scott Primary after its completion.

Mary Miller, Rogers Parent-Teacher Organization president, said Scott Primary's parent-teacher organization will have a board composed of the following: co-presidents representing Jeffery and Rogers Primary Schools, co-vice presidents, a secretary from Rogers, treasurer from Jeffery, and the parent of a Scott Primary kindergarten student as a neutral member.

School board member Suzanna Donahue asked if Scott Primary would host orientations by grade, in addition to the traditional event held for incoming kindergarten students.

Aiken said specific plans weren't in place, yet, but he envisioned an evening party for children and their parents to familiarize themselves with the building.

“There's a lot of things that we can do and will do to allow this to be as smooth a transition as possible.”

For more information about the project, visit: www.sasd.k12.pa.us/NewSchoolConstruction.aspx. Click the “town hall meetings” tab on the right side of the page to view the presentation.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.