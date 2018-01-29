Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Depreciation Lands Museum's Doll Tea a hit with children

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Beth Huwe pours some tea for Sarah Weiderspahn, 8, of Hampton, during The Depreciation Lands Museum Children's Doll Tea event Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. Children ages 5 to 11 were invited to attend with a favorite doll to enjoy a Colonial-style tea party along with stories, games and time-period crafts.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Victoria Gable, 5, sips some tea during The Depreciation Lands Museum Children's Doll Tea on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. Children ages 5 to 11 were invited to attend with a favorite doll to enjoy a Colonial-style tea party along with stories, games and time-period crafts.
Bella Wolfe, 5, sits with her doll at The Depreciation Lands Museum Children's Doll Tea on Jan. 28. Children ages 5 to 11 were invited to attend with a favorite doll to enjoy a Colonial-style tea party along with stories, games and time-period crafts.
Grace Fischer, 9, of Shaler, keeps a feather floating in the air during a game at The Depreciation Lands Museum Children's Doll Tea event Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. Children ages 5 to 11 were invited to attend with a favorite doll to enjoy a Colonial-style tea party along with stories, games and time-period crafts.
These girls play a game during The Depreciation Lands Museum Children's Doll Tea on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. Children ages 5 to 11 were invited to attend with a favorite doll to enjoy a Colonial-style tea party along with stories, games and time-period crafts.
The Depreciation Lands Museum hosted a Children's Doll Tea on Sunday, Jan. 28. Children ages 5 to 11 were invited to attend with a favorite doll to enjoy a Colonial-style tea party along with stories, games and time-period crafts. For details about upcoming events, go to www.depreciationlandsmuseum.org or call 412-486-0563.

The museum is located at S. Pioneer Road, Allison Park.

