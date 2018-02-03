Hampton/Shaler area VFDs and EMS receive $107,000 in state grants
Updated 6 hours ago
Hampton/Shaler area volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services were awarded state grants this week totaling $107,037.
The money was made available through the state Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. It comes from slot machine proceeds, not the general fund tax revenue.
Companies that received money are:
• Shaler Area EMS: $7,037.
• Shaler Villa VFC: $11,911.
• Sharps Hill VFD: $12,280.
• Undercliff VFC: $14,307.
• Hampton EMS: $7,037.
• Hampton VFD No. 1: $13,386.
• North Hampton VFD: $13,570.
• Bauerstown VFD: $13,386.
• Elfinwild VFD: $14,123.
Projects eligible for funding include fire hall renovation, equipment purchase or repair, training or debt reduction.
The grants are part of awards totaling more than $179,000 to 16 volunteer fire and ambulance companies.
Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.