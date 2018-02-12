Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area bocce team hosts first home match

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Jessica Smith eyes up her shot during a unified bocce match against Mt. Lebanon on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Angie Robertson competes for Shaler Area during a unified bocce match against Mt. Lebanon on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Shaler Area High School.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Nakeisha McCoy, left, Alyssa Interthal, Angie Robertson and Kassidy Steinmetz compete for Shaler Area in a unified bocce match against Mt. Lebanon on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area welcomes Mt. Lebanon for a unified bocce match Thursday, Feb. 8.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Jessica Smith celebrates during a unified bocce match against Mt. Lebanon on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area School District is one of several local high schools in the area to add a new sports team to its roster this year: Unified Sports bocce team. The program is supported through the Special Olympics and Unified Sports program to support social inclusion through athletics. The teams are made up of students with and without intellectual disabilities. On Feb. 8, it was the Titans unified bocce team's first home match against Mt. Lebanon.

The next home match will be 3 p.m. Feb. 21 against Moon Area High School.

