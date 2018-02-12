Recent weather keeps Hampton Township busy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

So far, this year's winter weather has ranged from cold and snowy to warm and rainy causing those who work and serve the Hampton Township area to be quite busy.

Even just last week, the midweek winter storm was a bit “difficult to deal with” at the start of the day, due to the changing weather patterns of snow, freezing rain and just rain, said Christopher Lochner, municipal manager for the township.

That being said, township staff was busy with the roads early in the day, but by mid-morning he said they caught up.

The Department of Community Service crew that works on the roads consists of between 15 to 18 employees, with overtime when necessary, said Lochner.

Overall, the weather has been taking a toll on some roads, as expected.

“Regarding general roadway (asphalt) conditions from this year's cold weather, a number of our roads are showing horizontal and vertical cracking. In between snow storms, our crew does pothole patching and overall they have been able to keep up with the repair of potholes,” said Lochner.

There are more than 85 miles of roads to be maintained by the Hampton Department of Community Services. Route 8 is a state-maintained road and Middle Road and Duncan Avenue are Allegheny County roads, thus, maintained by the county.

And “roads are cleaned in priority order, beginning first with major arteries, then moving to secondary roadways, and finally cleaning residential streets,” according to the township website.

Lochner said the township has plenty of salt on hand and is not concerned about running low as of now.

Also, the township gets reimbursed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for maintaining some state roads in the township.

Road resurfacing and maintenance is mostly done in the summer, with bids probably going out this spring, Lochner said.

Recent flooding did cause some problems in just a few areas of Hampton Township and Pine Creek, including property near Sample Road bridge last month. Also, there was quite a bit of flooding from Pine Creek near the township's water pollution control plant, according to Jim Degnan, director for the township Department of Environmental Services at a recent council meeting.

Lochner said more than two feet of water was surrounding the plant, but thankfully, no major flooding occurred to the interior of the plant. The waters were well over Toner Avenue, where the plant is located, he said.

Township staff worked diligently to keep out the water so no damage was reported, said Degnan. However, removal of debris from the water and mud was necessary.

“Thankfully, we dodged that bullet,” he said.

The local volunteer fire departments also had a very busy month, with North Hampton answering 40 calls in January alone, said North Hampton fire Chief John Schwend. Nine of the calls were Jan. 12 when there was the significant rise in temperature along with rain.

“This compounded with the snow melting the same day led to flooding calls for basements and roadways,” he said.

North Hampton Volunteer Fire Department and Hampton Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 are both all volunteer.

North Hampton was dispatched to 10 calls in January for motor vehicle accidents. They also responded to power outage calls recently due to sharp cold winds blowing out “causing wires to arc and transformers to explode,” he said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.