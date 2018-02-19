Applications sought for distinguished alumni of Hampton School District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former graduates of Hampton Township have an opportunity to provide words of encouragement, advice and wisdom if selected for the distinguished alumni award for this year's upcoming graduation.

Applications are now being accepted until March 19 by the Hampton High School Student Council who will be selecting the designated speaker at this year's ceremonies. Senior council members will review applications, according to Kevin Green, advisor of the student council and teacher at the high school.

Those applying must be a graduate of Hampton, and have served as “inspiration in their community, the workforce or the private sector,” according to the district website.

They must be available to attend this year's graduation ceremony scheduled for June 7, at 6 p.m. at Fridley Field. There they will deliver a three- to five-minute speech.

Nomination forms are available on the district website or at the Hampton High School office.

He said a number of teachers are also on the committee to help review applications, including those who are graduates from Hampton. During this process, Green said the applicant's name is not on the paper, only what they submitted.

However, the final decision is made by student council leadership, said Green.

There have been occasions where there were more than one applicant best-suited for the award. He said they try to diversify the recipient.

“We try to bring a little variety every year,” he said.

Green said last year's speaker was retired Lt. Col. Dan Polanosky, who graduated from Hampton in 1985. The Allison Park native is a 26-year combat-experienced command fighter pilot from the U.S. Air Force.

Those applicants they do not use are still possible candidates for following graduations.

Dr. Marguerite Imbarlina, principal at the high school, said while graduation is exciting, it's also overwhelming and so it's powerful for seniors to hear from someone “who is willing to share his or her success story that usually includes trials and tribulations.”

“We attempt to honor Hampton graduates from various vocations in an effort to illustrate to the seniors that the combination of dedication and hard work can overcome most obstacles,” Imbarlina said. “We hope our graduates leave the commencement ceremony realizing that the next chapter of their life is for them to write, and we'll be here to celebrate with them when they return.”

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.