Capital projects list presented to Hampton School Board

Recommendations for capital projects at the school district, including those at the high school, were presented recently to the Hampton Township School Board.

In December, the board arranged for the VEBH Architects to review school district facilities to get an idea of needs at the district now and in the near future.

The architects provided a list of capital projects they recognize as most pressing, and related total estimated costs. They also separately provided a list of needs at the high school, which has been under discussion for possible renovation.

“We made an effort to identify major expenditures the district needed to invest in,” Tom Durkin of VEBH Architects said.

He said the recommendations are for those projects needed over the next five years to 2022. He noted they wanted to provide a thorough list so that if there is a high school renovation under way then “there would be no surprises” of new projects. Therefore, the board and administration can plan accordingly.

“It's been a real team effort,” said Durkin as he worked intensively with the facilities department, including the district supervisor of buildings and grounds, Rick Farino, to study and review district property.

Presented was a suggested district-wide list of 13 capital projects, organized by level of concern, with the first highest. This begins with a boiler replacement at Wyland Elementary, playground asphalt replacement at Poff Elementary, Fridley Field Track replacement, a new air handling unit at the middle school, replacement of the fire alarm system at Wyland, and exterior LED lighting upgrades.

The list follows with replacement of lighting at Fridley Field to LEDs, middle school bus loop asphalt replacement, vent replacement with a condensing boiler addition at Wyland, replacement of middle school unit ventilators, and parking lot asphalt replacement at the administration building.

A copy of the list is now on the district website, which details reasoning for each recommendation and a total projected estimated cost of each. Durkin said these costs include related “soft” costs that might accompany a project.

Also, Durkin presented possible needs for the high school, not listed in any level of importance. This included an estimated $3.7 million replacement of the high school roof, a high school auditorium sound upgrade, and an estimated projected $1.15 million asphalt pavement upgrade. Also, various areas of deteriorated concrete need replaced along with addition of accessible ramp curbs at intersections compliant with the American Disability Act, and replacement of the pool's air handling unit and the pool boiler.

The school's cafeteria walk-in cooler and freezer is vintage and could be replaced as well, he said.

The board said they will review these suggestions. They noted that a recent academic redesign of the high school curriculum could affect a high school renovation, since the former calls for different types of learning space for example.

Some interior needs were not addressed on this list, as that was not requested. Mary Alice Hennessey, board member, noted that the basketball court floor needs attention and recommended its inclusion in upcoming reviews.