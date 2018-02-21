Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton Middle students take part in 'Be the Change' day

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Hampton Middle School seventh graders took part in the Water Walk, carrying three gallon buckets of water for 15 minutes, to get a feel for how some countries need to get water during a 'Be the Change' day event on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton Middle School seventh graders took part in the Water Walk, carrying three gallon buckets of water for 15 minutes, to get a feel for how some countries need to get water during a 'Be the Change' day event on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Hampton Middle School seventh graders take part in 'Be the Change' day on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton Middle School seventh graders take part in 'Be the Change' day on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Hampton Middle School seventh graders watch a video on how people need to get water in some parts of the world during a 'Be the Change' day event on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton Middle School seventh graders watch a video on how people need to get water in some parts of the world during a 'Be the Change' day event on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

Updated 14 hours ago

Seventh-grade students at Hampton Middle School engage in the “Be the Change” day every year. The purpose is to provide students with some perspective on what children their age are dealing with daily in other parts of the world. Students took part in an exercise called the Water Walk. Students carried three gallons of water for 15 minutes to simulate how far some children have to walk to get clean water every day. Students also were able to sit in on a variety of presentations on topics such as homelessness and mission work in third-world countries.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me