Shaler Police Department hires two officers

The Shaler commissioners voted Feb. 13 to hire two new police officers to patrol the township.

The commissioners selected Kevin Cooney, 28, and Ron Redman, 27, from the Shaler Civil Service Commission's list of authorized applicants.

The patrolmen are replacing Brian Miller and Keith Zahniser, who retired after 28 and 26 years of service, respectively. Both Cooney and Redman currently hold part-time patrolman positions: Cooney works at East Deer, Lincoln and Upper Burrell police departments; Redman works at Ingram and Harmar.

Cooney served locally with the Army Reserves from 2007 through 2012, with a yearlong deployment to Iraq in 2009.

“When I joined the Army, I did military police work,” said Cooney. “That's the job that I chose, so I kind of always had an interest in this (field). I like that I'm not confined to a desk all day long and … I like interacting with the public.”

Redman served as a motor transportation monitor for the Army Reserves from 2009 through 2016 in Ebensburg. During three years of his military tenure, he also worked as an Allegheny County adult probation community monitor.

A Ross native and North Hills High School alumnus, Redman said his late grandfather, Ronald Young, who retired from the Bellevue Police Department after 23 years of service, inspired Redman's career path. In particular, Redman remembers attending his grandfather's department holiday parties as a child and witnessing the camaraderie among the officers and staff.

He earned an associate's in criminal justice and criminology from the Community College of Allegheny County and completed the Municipal Police Academy program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Cooney grew up in St. Marys and attended Elk County Catholic High School. He earned his bachelor's in criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and completed his Municipal Police Academy training at the Westmoreland County Community College.

Cooney looks forward to relocating with his wife, Abby, from Penn Hills to Shaler.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve in the community of Shaler. I can't wait to move here and raise a family,” he said at the meeting.

Redman resides with his wife in Shaler. “For me, personally, working in the area where you live shows that you have a vested interested in your community and that I want to keep it safe not only for the community but for my own family,” Redman said. “It will be a true honor to serve in this community. I look forward to being a part of it.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.