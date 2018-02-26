Shaler commissioners vote for Shaler-Hampton EMS formation
Updated 4 hours ago
The Shaler commissioners voted Feb. 13 to enter into an intergovernmental cooperative agreement with Hampton to form Shaler-Hampton EMS.
During a Jan. 24 Hampton Township Council meeting, the council approved its portion of the agreement and to reimburse Shaler more than $39,000 for December staffing costs.
Although Hampton had voted to no longer use the former Hampton EMS as its preferred provider, the organization unexpectedly stopped providing emergency services a month earlier than expected on Nov. 30. Shaler EMS became the township's preferred provider as of Dec. 1.
Shaler Manager Tim Rogers said that he, Hampton Manager Chris Lochner and their solicitors had discussed Shaler's original intergovernmental cooperative agreement, its revisions and amendment the day of the commissioners meeting.
Hampton Council is expected to vote on the amendment at its March 7 meeting and the Shaler-Hampton EMS board members is expected to review it, as well.