Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

St. Mary's weekly fish fry a popular Friday event

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Volunteer Mike Trout fries the main dish during the St. Mary of the Assumption weekly fish fry on March 2. The dinners continue Fridays through March 23. Call ahead for take-out at 412-684-1112 to pick up in Marian Hall or use the drive-through service. The church is at 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw.
Lou Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteer Mike Trout fries the main dish during the St. Mary of the Assumption weekly fish fry on March 2. The dinners continue Fridays through March 23. Call ahead for take-out at 412-684-1112 to pick up in Marian Hall or use the drive-through service. The church is at 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw.
Hampton Area student Katie Harper serves Gerry Sekowski during the drive-through at St. Mary of the Assumption fish fry on March 2. The fish fries continue Fridays through March 23. Call ahead for take-out at 412-684-1112 to pick up in Marian Hall or use the drive-through service. The church is at 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw.
Lou Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton Area student Katie Harper serves Gerry Sekowski during the drive-through at St. Mary of the Assumption fish fry on March 2. The fish fries continue Fridays through March 23. Call ahead for take-out at 412-684-1112 to pick up in Marian Hall or use the drive-through service. The church is at 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw.
Volunteers work in an assembly line packing dinners at the St. Mary of the Assumption fish fry on March 2.
Lou Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteers work in an assembly line packing dinners at the St. Mary of the Assumption fish fry on March 2.
Tom Goral of Shaler enjoys a fish sandwich on March 2 at the St. Mary of the Assumption fish fry in Glenshaw.
Lou Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Tom Goral of Shaler enjoys a fish sandwich on March 2 at the St. Mary of the Assumption fish fry in Glenshaw.
Volunteer Joanne Zajackowski helps keep the dessert table filled during the fish fry on March 2 at St. Mary of the Assumption in Glenshaw.
Lou Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteer Joanne Zajackowski helps keep the dessert table filled during the fish fry on March 2 at St. Mary of the Assumption in Glenshaw.
Volunteers pack fish dinners during the weekly fish fry at St. Mary of the Assumption on March 2.
Lou Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteers pack fish dinners during the weekly fish fry at St. Mary of the Assumption on March 2.
People fill Marian Hall at St. Mary of the Assumption fish fry on March 2. The fish fries continue Fridays through March 23. Call ahead for take-out at 412-684-1112 to pick up in Marian Hall or use the drive-through service. The church is at 2510 Middle Road.
Lou Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
People fill Marian Hall at St. Mary of the Assumption fish fry on March 2. The fish fries continue Fridays through March 23. Call ahead for take-out at 412-684-1112 to pick up in Marian Hall or use the drive-through service. The church is at 2510 Middle Road.

Updated 15 hours ago

St. Mary of the Assumption hosts weekly fish fries Fridays through March 23. The meals can be enjoyed either dine-in or for take-out. Call ahead for take-out at 412-684-1112 to pick up in Marian Hall or use the drive-through service. The church is at 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me