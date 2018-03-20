Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

'A Taste of Shaler Area' relocating to middle school

Erica Cebzanov | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
The Shaler Area Education Foundation has planned changes to keep drawing crowds to its “A Taste of Shaler Area” fundraiser.

For starters, the third annual event slated for 6 to 9 p.m. March 24 is relocating from Shaler Area High School to the middle school.

Foundation President Ruth Modzelewski said the move will allow the nonprofit to showcase another school within the district and provide a more central Mt. Royal Boulevard location.

Attendees will have the opportunity to taste offerings from Cole Cafe, Christy's Catering, Hog's Head Bar & Grill and The Flame Barbeque within the school cafeteria.

“Our schools really are a bunch of gems,” Modzelewski said. “People, you know, when they come to these events, they really express kind of a thankfulness to see this part of the school because, even if you come as a parent, as a community member, you don't get down into the cafeteria. Everything's either in the gymnasium, the ball field or the auditorium.”

Founded in 2014, the Shaler Education Foundation supports the educational needs and curricular advancement beyond the district's budget.

Also new this year is an emphasis on student-led entertainment focusing on the night's theme: “Today, Tomorrow and Always.”

Seniors Abigail Cole and Kiki Agbale will each paint a large format, expressionistic work throughout the evening, according to art teacher David Boyles.

“People like to watch students produce art. It gives them validity to the art … and, you know, some people may believe there is a lot of outside influence and help. This one will be authentic and right in front of them,” he said.

Boyles said the students will probably arrive with an idea in mind, “but it's meant to be spontaneous and kind of impromptu, so as they do it; it's going to create and adapt and change in front of the spectators.”

Likewise, the women's and chamber choirs, as well as independent vocalists, will perform. Pieces will include songs from the “Civilization IV” video game, “Hamilton: An American Musical,” “Something Rotten!” and “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The school band and orchestra also will play.

The event will feature a silent auction with 10 to 15 baskets.

Additionally, students will display approximately 50 pieces of their artwork, including prints, etchings, paintings and colored pencil pieces for auction, Boyles said. They will base prices upon the amount of time they spent creating the projects, keeping half of the proceeds and donating the remainder to the foundation.

Boyles said he previously has received positive feedback from students who showcased their art.

“They've stated in the past that it's a fantastic experience when they get to sell because it's such a confidence booster. It gives them a sense of the reality of producing and marketing their art works in the real world, not just in the scholastic environment.”

Duquesne University has donated a $6,000 scholarship for an online silent auction. The recipient must be enrolled full-time as an undergraduate in the fall and spring semesters of the 2018-19 academic year. Bidding starts March 24 at http://shaler.club.

Modzelewski hopes this year's increased student involvement will attract at least 120 to 150 to the gathering. The foundation will use proceeds to enrich the district's science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM, curriculum.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

