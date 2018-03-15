Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Hampton/Shaler

Hartwood Acres Park hikes help kick off spring's call for adventure

Natalie Beneviat | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Braden Meiter, lead supervisory ranger for Allegheny County Parks, believes that April is one of the best times of the year to explore.
Justin Merriman | Trib Total Media
Braden Meiter, lead supervisory ranger for Allegheny County Parks, believes that April is one of the best times of the year to explore.

Updated 18 hours ago

The onset of spring calls for outdoor adventure and Hartwood Acres Park answers with two hikes next month.

A Signs of Spring Hike on April 14 and a Full Moon Hike on April 28 provides visitors a chance to view the aesthetics of the 629-acre county park, located in Hampton and Indiana townships, complete with a Tudor mansion, stable complex and gate lodge.

The outdoor opportunities are one of the key features of the site, said Toni Hoffman, an event coordinator at the mansion.

“There are a wide variety of hikes available here throughout the year, and Hartwood is beautiful no matter the season. We are lucky to have knowledgeable guides in our rangers and naturalist, who are happy to share their expertise with the public on a regular basis,” said Hoffman.

The Signs of Spring Hike, from 2 to 4 p.m., will give hikers a chance to seek out early emerging spring plants and wildflowers like skunk cabbage, bloodroot, spring beauty, and trout lily, according to Braden Meiter, lead supervisory park ranger for Allegheny County Parks.

“This hike will take visitors through the forest during what I think is one of the best times of the year to be outside,” said Meiter.

He advised that visitors should be prepared for wet and muddy conditions depending on the weather. This hike is approximately two miles with slight elevation changes.

“We will also explore the other signs of spring as we look for returning migratory birds, discuss the newly budding and leafing trees, observe amphibians and search for the many other telltale signs that warmer months are coming,” said Meiter.

Both of these events are free of charge and hikers will meet at Middle Road Parking Lot on Middle Road, just past the entrance to the amphitheater for each, Meiter said.

A second hike, which is actually held several times of the year, is the Full Moon Hike on April 28, scheduled from 8 to 10 p.m., but this time hikers can view the nocturnal adventure in the spring season.

Meiter said park rangers will guide visitors through the field and forest to some ideal spots for viewing a full moon. While he said visitors should prepare themselves with a flashlight, they will try to use the moon's light to navigate instead.

Rangers will also interpret the park's resources that are unique to the night, he said. And there will be explanations on the habits of owls, bats and ways that animals “are honed for being active at night,” he said.

This hike is approximately three miles with moderate to difficult elevation changes, according to the county website.

“This is a great opportunity to get out in the parks after dark when they are usually closed,” said Meiter. “Hopefully, if we are lucky, we might even get to hear an owl.”

Pre-registration is required on the Allegheny County Parks websites and both hikes are limited to the first 20 participants. Meiter said these fill up fast.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me