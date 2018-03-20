Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Aquinas Academy student headed to 2018 Pennsylvania National Geographic State Bee

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Jillian Mercer
Jillian Mercer

Updated 19 hours ago

Aquinas Academy eighth-grader Jillian Mercer has been notified by the National Geographic Society that she is one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the 2018 Pennsylvania National Geographic State Bee. The contest will be held at The State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg on April 6.

This is the second level of the National Geographic Bee competition, which is now in its 30th year. School bees were held in schools with fourth- through eighth-grade students throughout the state to determine each school champion. Having also won in 2015 and 2017, Jillian established herself as the only three-time Aquinas Academy geographic bee champion.

As the school champion, Jillian then took a qualifying test, which was submitted to the National Geographic Society.

The National Geographic Society has invited up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories to compete in the state bees. This is the third time that Jillian has qualified to compete in the state bee.

Jillian also has shown her prowess in history, advancing to the regional competition (held at major cities instead of by state to determine who advances to the national competition) for the National History Bee, This will be held for the Pittsburgh region on April 10.

