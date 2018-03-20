Hampton school board hosts school safety presentation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A joint security presentation was given to a roomful of concerned parents at the Hampton Township School Board meeting March 12 at the middle school, by Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Cunningham, Hampton Township Chief Tom Vulakovich and School Resource Officer Aaron Zola.

Current processes and procedures on handling emergency situations were presented as well as past and future practices.

Vulakovich informed audiences of the resources that the school district has in its immediate area including a police department, a Shaler-Hampton Emergency Medical Services unit and a volunteer fire department.

These are all basically across from or near the high and middle school campuses as well as being relatively close to the elementaries.

Vulakovich said Hampton is only one out of about 20 percent of districts in the nation that employs a school resource officer.

Zola works full-time during the school year, with an office in the high school, regularly visiting other schools, and even providing instruction dependent on grade, such as bus safety, social media use, or drug and alcohol awareness.

Other township police officers assist the district and can be called when necessary, said Vulakovich.

This joint security presentation isn't something that is being done in response to the recent shootings at the school in Florida, but has been planned for months, according to school board member, Denise Balason.

“It's always on our minds,” she said.

Vulakovich, who started as Hampton's school resource officer when it was implemented in 1999, said an emergency plan is required by the state and it is continually and intensively being updated to reflect new practices or processes by the township and the district.

At the meeting, Cunningham shared proactive approaches performed regularly at their schools, including various practice drills, including those regarding fire, weather, evacuations and differing types of lockdown situations, some of which do not always involve an indoor threat or person.

Cunningham said walkthroughs were just held at the middle and high school for police, fire and EMS so they are familiar with the schools' layouts. Elementary walk throughs will be held during the upcoming spring break.

Also various emergency response plans are now provided electronically to administration for easier access.

Reliable communication is key as each classroom has a phone and most or all staff possess cellphones, she said. Certain administration also carry walkie-talkies and bull horns are appropriate for maneuvering large crowds.

There are 218 security cameras installed all over the district, according to the presentation.

Additionally, each school has a captured vestibule so all visitors are stopped and checked prior to entering a school building and their state-issued identification is ran through the School Gate Guardian Visitor Management System, which tracks each visit.

Situations are investigated immediately and thoroughly by the police and district, said Cunningham.

“Our guiding philosophy is a threat is a threat until it isn't,” she said.

The presentation was also made at the Hampton Township Council meeting March 12.

Julie Mikus, a parent of a middle school student, commended the district on its work so far. She said more needs to be done to identify and befriend those who are isolated or marginalized and to encourage communication.

“I feel like we could do a better job of making that part of our school culture,” she said.

Diane Dixon, who has a son in high school, suggested that the recent 17-minute walkout by the students to support those who lost their lives in Parkland, Fla., could also be used to inspire kids to “go and talk to someone you've never talked to before.”

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.