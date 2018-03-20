Hampton gas, oil regulations set for review

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An ordinance related to Hampton Township Gas and Oil Development Regulations will be reviewed for the need of any updates, according to a request by Michael Peters, president of Hampton Township Council, at the March 12 council meeting.

Peters brought the issue up in response to several informal inquiries to Hampton's current ordinance. He said while most of the concerns and questions were via social media, it showed several residents were curious as to what the regulations were.

He made the request to Martin Orban, land use administrator for Hampton Township. Peters said he is not aware of there being any inquiries or requests for drilling.

“People were concerned of what we had in place and what we didn't have in place,” said Peters, who is on his first year serving on township council.

He said the ordinance is lengthy so he thought “it would be a good idea to explain what the ordinances were.”

In addition, he said it was a good opportunity to request a review to see if there are new technologies in place that would benefit the current one, he said.

Orban provided a summary of the eight-page current zoning ordinance. He said it's important to note that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regulates how drilling is done and the township regulates where.

Also, a township does not have the ability to ban gas and oil development, according to Orban's summary. And zoning ordinances cannot “totally prohibit” particular land uses.

The current ordinance became part of the zoning ordinance in 2011 after an extensive review by the planning commission, which included three public hearings, a site visit in Washington County and review by Allegheny County, according to a summary by Orban.

Peters is asking Orban to review and come back with recommendations within a 60-day period. It would also have to be reviewed and approved by the planning commission and legal for any proposed changes.

Orban said that oil and gas uses are allowed as “conditional uses” in the following districts: certain conservation areas; heavy industrial; light industrial; office, research and development districts; or other conditional uses of which requires a public hearing by the township.

“Oil and gas uses are prohibited in residential district or in floodplains,” said Orban, the latter including floodways.

The ordinance is available for view in an online township zoning document. For details, go to www.hampton-pa.org or call the township office at 412-486-0400.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.