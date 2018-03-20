Shaler officials discuss upcoming paving, bridge projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With spring on the horizon, Shaler officials are preparing a bid for paving contractors.

According to township engineer Matt Sebastian, Shaler is including Reserve and Millvale in its bid solicitation materials.

“We've worked with all three of them — Etna, Millvale and Reserve — in the past, and we include them in our paving bid. It gives them a little bit of a better price; it saves them on the advertising since we're advertising anyway,” said township Manager Tim Rogers at a March 13 commissioners meeting.

The municipalities have autonomy in choosing paving companies, he said.

Last year, the Shaler commissioners approved a $1 million contract with Youngblood Paving Inc. of Lawrence County.

Also at the meeting:

• Commissioner James Boyle asked Sebastian about the status of the replacement of Pine Creek Bridge No. 9, a county-owned bridge carrying vehicles over the eastern portion of Elfinwild Road to Route 8.

Boyle said the 56-foot glue-laminated timber structure is in “dear need of repair.”

“We are working with them (the Allegheny County Department of Public Works) on what exactly those repairs are going to look like, what the cost of those repairs are going to be and how the cost of those repairs are going to be broken down between us and the county,” Sebastian said.

In January 2017, the bridge's users could discuss their feelings about its replacement with county officials and view preliminary design plans during a Shaler Municipal Building meeting.

Rogers said one issue is that the structure is a “very tight turn bridge.”

According to Rogers and Sebastian, the county and township have discussed extending a retaining wall close to the bridge up a nearby hill. Rogers said that the county is planning to pay for construction of the portion of the wall underneath the bridge.

“We're also talking about jointly pursuing some grant funding to see if we can offset some of the costs,” Sebastian said.

• The commissioners passed a resolution allowing Pennsylvania State Police to enforce speed restrictions on Route 28.

• Based on the parks and recreation committee's recommendation, the board will decide at its April 10 meeting if it will grant Shaler with Live Well Allegheny status. The Allegheny County Health Department initiative promotes the need for physical activity, a healthy diet and proactive efforts in managing one's health.

• The commissioners approved a partnership with the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, or OVR. Commissioner Lori Voegtly Mizgorski thanked her fellow board members for their support of the program, which she learned about at a conference. She said Judith Kording, township finance and administration director, helped with background work necessary for bringing the program to the township.

“This is a program where students from Shaler will have the opportunity to work for the township over the summer,” Voegtly Mizgorski said. “This is paid through the OVR program and this year we're going to potentially have some college students, but it is also open to high school students that qualify for OVR support services.”

• The commissioners made a proclamation naming Shaler North Hills Library a part of National Library Week from April 8 through 14. This year's national theme is Libraries Lead, with ballerina and author Misty Copeland serving as honorary chairwoman.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.