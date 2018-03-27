Shaler Area Elementary students produce news program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The morning news crew hustles on set. The anchors quickly review the day's script as the camera operator positions the equipment. The editor knows that he or she will work through lunch to prepare the segment for broadcast. Someone flips the recording sign. It's a fast-paced environment in a newsroom.

The Shaler Area Elementary School sixth-graders are ready to record their Titan News Network program.

Adviser and activities director Heather Oros writes the scripts for the roughly two-minute broadcasts, which inform viewers of school activities and fundraisers. Special segment producers record field reports and desk pieces about “this day in history” or bizarre facts.

“I think it's fun just searching for random facts. He's the one that's really good at it; he gets the good facts,” special segment producer Matthew Purucker said of colleague Ron Molnar. “What is it — cockroaches can live for two weeks with their heads being cut off?”

“A few months,” Ron replied.

While the students are learning valuable skills, much of the appeal is rooted in how much they enjoy creating the show.

“It's fun. We get to meet some new friends, and we get to work together and to broadcast school news to the entire elementary school,” Matthew said.

Camera operator Ayla von Waldenburgh said that she was absent during training. It's apparent that she has no problems filming the production — she also is quick with positive feedback and manages set decorations in between takes.

In addition to a camcorder and tripod, the crew uses a computer equipped with iMovie to produce the show.

The news program is posted on the district's website so homeroom teachers can air it when it best fits into their classroom schedules.

“I like the video part because it helps the kids that are more introverted, but have something to share, be able to edit and put their masterpiece together,” Oros said.

Three crews of six rotate weekly to record the production during their school remediation periods. Oros said that if the members are falling behind in their classes, they may stay in their classrooms to study.

Anchor Alyssandra Poliziani has had long aspirations to join the network.

“I always liked seeing it when I was in fourth and fifth grade and I thought it would be really cool.”

The students submitted applications informing Oros of their qualifications for participating on the news team and their desired positions — news anchor, special segment producer or editor.

“It just seemed fun to edit and help with editing everyone's things together to make school news,” said Tyler Lienemann, who uses iMovie to insert backdrops, overlays and titles into segments.

Oros said the editor has a lot of responsibility because he or she finalizes the newscast. She believes the network is similar to employment for the sixth-graders.

“They must work together and try to accomplish a task that isn't exactly laid out for them entirely,” Oros said. “I give them a little bit of freedom and they have a time frame to do it. That's not always the case, you know, at this age level.”

Anchor Alayna McGuire enjoys how the students have to problem solve on their own sometimes.

“I feel like we can learn how to do stuff on our own because no teachers watch us,” she said. “It's all us — like Tyler edits the whole thing, unless we don't finish it. We just have to rely on each other and work cooperatively with each other and I think that's really helpful for our future because we get people skills.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.