Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area Elementary students produce news program

Erica Cebzanov | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Matthew Purucker, left, and Ron Molnar prepare to film a segment for the Titan News Network while Alya von Waldenburg films.
Matthew Purucker, left, and Ron Molnar prepare to film a segment for the Titan News Network while Alya von Waldenburg films.
Shaler Area Elementary sixth-graders Alyssandra (Aly) Poliziani, left, and Alayna McGuire deliver the news while Alya von Waldenburg runs the camera for the Titan News Network.
Shaler Area Elementary sixth-graders Alyssandra (Aly) Poliziani, left, and Alayna McGuire deliver the news while Alya von Waldenburg runs the camera for the Titan News Network.
Shaler Area Elementary sixth-grader Alya von Waldenburg films a segment for the Titan News Network.
Shaler Area Elementary sixth-grader Alya von Waldenburg films a segment for the Titan News Network.
Alya von Waldenburg, Alayna McGuire, Alyssandra (Aly) Poliziani, Matthew Purucker, Tyler Lienemann and Ron Molnar prior to recording a segment for the Titan News Network.
Alya von Waldenburg, Alayna McGuire, Alyssandra (Aly) Poliziani, Matthew Purucker, Tyler Lienemann and Ron Molnar prior to recording a segment for the Titan News Network.
Sixth-grader Tyler Lienemann edits some footage for a program as part of the Titan News Network.
Sixth-grader Tyler Lienemann edits some footage for a program as part of the Titan News Network.

Updated 19 minutes ago

The morning news crew hustles on set. The anchors quickly review the day's script as the camera operator positions the equipment. The editor knows that he or she will work through lunch to prepare the segment for broadcast. Someone flips the recording sign. It's a fast-paced environment in a newsroom.

The Shaler Area Elementary School sixth-graders are ready to record their Titan News Network program.

Adviser and activities director Heather Oros writes the scripts for the roughly two-minute broadcasts, which inform viewers of school activities and fundraisers. Special segment producers record field reports and desk pieces about “this day in history” or bizarre facts.

“I think it's fun just searching for random facts. He's the one that's really good at it; he gets the good facts,” special segment producer Matthew Purucker said of colleague Ron Molnar. “What is it — cockroaches can live for two weeks with their heads being cut off?”

“A few months,” Ron replied.

While the students are learning valuable skills, much of the appeal is rooted in how much they enjoy creating the show.

“It's fun. We get to meet some new friends, and we get to work together and to broadcast school news to the entire elementary school,” Matthew said.

Camera operator Ayla von Waldenburgh said that she was absent during training. It's apparent that she has no problems filming the production — she also is quick with positive feedback and manages set decorations in between takes.

In addition to a camcorder and tripod, the crew uses a computer equipped with iMovie to produce the show.

The news program is posted on the district's website so homeroom teachers can air it when it best fits into their classroom schedules.

“I like the video part because it helps the kids that are more introverted, but have something to share, be able to edit and put their masterpiece together,” Oros said.

Three crews of six rotate weekly to record the production during their school remediation periods. Oros said that if the members are falling behind in their classes, they may stay in their classrooms to study.

Anchor Alyssandra Poliziani has had long aspirations to join the network.

“I always liked seeing it when I was in fourth and fifth grade and I thought it would be really cool.”

The students submitted applications informing Oros of their qualifications for participating on the news team and their desired positions — news anchor, special segment producer or editor.

“It just seemed fun to edit and help with editing everyone's things together to make school news,” said Tyler Lienemann, who uses iMovie to insert backdrops, overlays and titles into segments.

Oros said the editor has a lot of responsibility because he or she finalizes the newscast. She believes the network is similar to employment for the sixth-graders.

“They must work together and try to accomplish a task that isn't exactly laid out for them entirely,” Oros said. “I give them a little bit of freedom and they have a time frame to do it. That's not always the case, you know, at this age level.”

Anchor Alayna McGuire enjoys how the students have to problem solve on their own sometimes.

“I feel like we can learn how to do stuff on our own because no teachers watch us,” she said. “It's all us — like Tyler edits the whole thing, unless we don't finish it. We just have to rely on each other and work cooperatively with each other and I think that's really helpful for our future because we get people skills.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me