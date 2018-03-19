Battle of the Books registration full after overwhelming response

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler North Hills Library Director Sharon McRae wanted to plan an adult reading competition based on the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's success with its competition.

“Within a month we filled all of the slots, so we've ended up with 29 teams and 130 people,” said Beth Lawry, Shaler North Hills Library's adult services manager.

The library is sponsoring the Adult Battle of the Books with the Allegheny County Library Association's North Region libraries at 7 p.m. April 12 at Sieb's Pub & Restaurant in Ross.

In preparation for the battle, teams of three to five are reading six books.

“Depending on what you like to read, there's hopefully something for everyone there and, you know, they've gotten awards or they're popular. So, we all sat down and made a list and then we chose the final six.”

The books include: “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates; “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry,” by Rachel Joyce; “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann; “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah; “Before the Fall,” by Noah Hawley and “Artemis.” by Andy Weir.

“It's really an eclectic group of books because they are across the board. There's everything you can imagine,” said Janet Miller, event registrant and Friends of the Shaler North Hills Library president.

Registrant Natalie Rugg said that she had read “The Nightingale” a year ago.

“I was a little concerned that I wouldn't get through all the books in time, but I saw the list and felt compelled to join the competition because I had already read that one with my book club.”

The competition will consist of three rounds focusing on people, place and plot. Teams have two minutes to answer 12 questions — two from each book — per round. Team members will record their answers on their ballots and raise their hands when they have finished answering the questions. After the third round, teams will wager up to 25 points on a bonus question related to a book of their choosing.

The planners will award prizes donated from the Sen. John Heinz History Center, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Riverstone Books and others.

Lawry said that the libraries are thrilled with Sieb's Pub co-owner Judy Siebert's donation of the facility's banquet room for the event. The restaurant will serve refreshments and set up a cash bar during the battle.

In preparation for the competition, it is up to the teams to decide if members will read all six books or divide the responsibilities.

“I hope the participants see how much fun and exciting a battle of the books for adults can be while making new friends, enjoying great books and a friendly book trivia competition,” said Susan McClellan, Millvale Community Library executive director. “I think everyone will gain a greater appreciation for great reads while challenging themselves to answer comprehensive questions about what they read.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.