Shaler police investigating social media threat; school district notified as precaution
Updated 17 hours ago
Shaler police and the FBI are questioning a juvenile suspect who posted a threat of violence this morning on social media.
It wasn't immediately clear if the threat was made toward Shaler Area School District, but parents were notified by school administration of the incident, District Communications Specialist Bethany Baker said.
"While the social media post did not reference Shaler Area School District or any of our schools, we communicated with district families this morning to make them aware of this incident," she said.
The Shaler Township Police were made aware of a threat of violence posted on social media early this morning which referenced "Shaler." While the threat didn't specifically indicate that it... https://t.co/TWwdPKYxnP— ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) March 22, 2018
Baker said parents were emailed and that all eight district schools remained in session today.
Shaler police were not immediately available for comment. The department posted on its site that the investigation stemmed from a social media post early this morning that referenced "Shaler."
