Hampton officials offering rain barrel contest

Anyone who wants to get the most out of their rainwater can enter to win a new rain barrel through a contest in Hampton.

It's just one of the ways the township is educating the community about stormwater management.

The deadline to enter the drawing is April 16 for one of two rain barrels through the Hampton Township website at www.hampton-pa.org. or by stopping at the Hampton Community Center. Winners will be notified the next day.

They must be a Hampton resident and only one per family.

Rain barrels are 50-gallon containers that are placed under a downspout or gutters to collect rain water. An 800-square-foot roof can yield as much as 500 gallons of water in a one-inch rainstorm, according to the township website. Rainwater can be used for watering gardens, washing cars, or other activities.

Using rain barrels helps keep rainwater from collecting into storm sewer systems, and released directly into streams, which brings along pollutants from running over impervious surfaces, especially in developed areas, according to the township.

“The rain barrel program is a hands on as well as productive stormwater education program that we believe Hampton's residents will find useful,” said Chris Lochner, township municipal manager.

Each rain barrel is worth $95, said Susan Bernet, assistant township manager.

This contest is actually part of the community education and participation requirement of the municipal separate stormwater systems or MS4 program, said Bernet.

The federally mandated MS4 charges municipalities with implementing the program to reduce “adverse water quality and aquatic habitat conditions,” according to Hampton's website.

The township is required to follow the program, which was created more than a decade ago, under the federal Clean Water Act and is administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, according to Hampton's website.

Six minimum control measures are to be implemented including: public education and outreach; public involvement and participation; illicit discharge, detection and elimination; construction site stormwater runoff control; post construction stormwater management; pollution prevention and good housekeeping.

In addition, a rain garden is planned to be installed this spring at the township's community park, which will also help fulfill this same MS4 requirement, said Bernet.

She said the intention is to place the rain garden in the valley between the Hardt Pavilion and restrooms.

“There has been a drainage problem in this area for several years,” she said. The township is currently in the process of having engineering firm PVE do survey work and testing to make sure it would support a rain garden.

Once the survey work is done, the township will do the initial site prep work and seek donations and volunteers for the installation of the rain garden, she said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.