Shaler North Hills Library to host former national war correspondent, author

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former foreign correspondent Lynda Schuster said that, at almost 17, she left Detroit to join a kibbutz — or Israeli agricultural settlement — in search of adventure. In the process, she found the Yom Kippur War.

“This was something — I didn't come to realize it then — that would come to define my adult life, both personally and professionally,”

In her memoir, she recounts previous The Wall Street Journal and The Christian Science Monitor assignments, as well as marrying former U.S. Ambassador Dennis Jett and living life as “a foreign service trailing spouse,” as she said they were known.

Schuster, 61, will read from “Dirty Wars and Polished Silver: The Life and Times of a war Correspondent Turned Ambassatrix,” at 6:30 p.m. May 1 at Shaler North Hills Library.

After she earned a bachelor's in Middle Eastern studies and a master's in journalism from the University of Michigan, The Wall Street Journal hired Schuster in 1980 to cover agriculture for its Dallas bureau.

After only a year, the Journal transferred her to Central America, without special equipment or training on how to cover the wars she would report on in El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala. When she requested Spanish training, her foreign editor agreed to provide French training.

“His theory was he didn't want his journalists getting too close to their stories.”

In 1983, she became the publication's Mexico bureau chief. That same year, her first husband, Dial Torgerson, a veteran foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, was assassinated.

Schuster, of Squirrel Hill, said the experience caused her to consider leaving journalism.

“I had no other way to make a living. I didn't know what else to do. I mean, I suppose I could have asked to be transferred stateside, but I still very strongly believed in the mission of being a foreign correspondent. I felt then, and I still feel now, that if we're not out there giving voice to the voiceless, then no one is.”

Instead, she transferred to Beirut and chronicled the Lebanese civil war. Afterward, she wrote about Argentina's “Dirty War,” or military dictatorship against suspected political opponents, during her time as the newspaper's South America correspondent.

Schuster met Jett while he was serving as the U.S. State Department's Argentina bureau chief. She accepted a position as The Christian Science Monitor's South Africa bureau chief and commuted to Malawi to see Jett, who was posted there. One of her focuses was on apartheid's end.

She ended up leaving her decade-long journalism career when she married Jett, and the State Department gave him consecutive foreign service assignments in Mozambique and Peru.

“In the end, I decided what I really wanted to do was marry Dennis. That was what was the deciding factor.”

In her book, Schuster shares tales of “ambassatrix school,” as she has coined it, which prepares ambassadors' wives for their new lives.

“Our husbands would get these very sexy briefings, lectures on their countries and what to expect, and we wives in my ‘ambassatrix' class, all of the spouses were women, were wives, we got scintillating subjects such as your china pattern and you.”

Schuster gave birth to her daughter during Jett's second posting in Peru, where they lived in a 22,000-square-foot mansion. They traveled with a three-car, bullet-proof convey and had 10 armed guards. They returned to the United States because Schuster didn't want to raise their daughter that way.

After living elsewhere in the United States, the family moved to State College when Schuster became a founding professor at the Penn State School of International Affairs. They moved to Pittsburgh for their daughter to attend high school.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.