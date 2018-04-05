Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Millvale cocktail event to fund preservation of Maxo Vanka murals

Erica Cebzanov | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
The ceiling in St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church shows Jesus rising, painted by Croatian artist Maxo Vanka.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The ceiling in St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church shows Jesus rising, painted by Croatian artist Maxo Vanka.
The mural “The Pieta” by famed Croatian artist Maxo Vanka at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Parish, in Millvale, was one of the first murals to be refurbished as part of a five-year project to restore the 22 church murals.
Submitted
The mural “The Pieta” by famed Croatian artist Maxo Vanka at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Parish, in Millvale, was one of the first murals to be refurbished as part of a five-year project to restore the 22 church murals.
The mural “The Immigrant Mother Raises her Sons for Industry” by famed Croatian artist Maxo Vanka at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Parish, in Millvale, was one of the first murals to be refurbished as part of a five-year project to restore the 22 church murals. A dark square in the upper right hand corner of the painting shows the unrestored condition of the mural.
Submitted
The mural “The Immigrant Mother Raises her Sons for Industry” by famed Croatian artist Maxo Vanka at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Parish, in Millvale, was one of the first murals to be refurbished as part of a five-year project to restore the 22 church murals. A dark square in the upper right hand corner of the painting shows the unrestored condition of the mural.

Updated 3 hours ago

Guests at an April 20 cocktail party will have a view unlike any other in Pittsburgh.

Cocktails & Conservation: The Art of Social Justice, will take patrons inside Millvale's St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church to view 25 murals adorning the church's walls and ceiling that Croatian artist Maxo Vanka painted in 1937 and 1941.

For the fifth year, the Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka will use event proceeds for art restoration. Last year's soiree netted $25,000, Anna Doering, the society's managing director, said.

“By the time we get to Cocktails & Conservation, we will have conserved 12 murals and also lighted 12 murals and that's about half of the church at this point,” she said.

Bethel Park-based Buch Electric and Rob Long of South Side-based Clear Story have assisted the society with the installation of low-wattage, museum-quality lighting.

Cocktails & Conservation guests will witness a live conservation demonstration of the “Mary on the Battlefield” mural.

The society will soon start planning Phase II of the project, which will entail conservation and lighting of the ceiling murals.

“There's a lot of plans that have to be made there and obviously a lot of money that has to be raised to do that, so that's our next step,” Doering said.

In an effort to raise funds for the future work, the event will focus on the theme “The Art of Social Justice” — a major point of emphasis in Vanka's murals, according to Doering.

“He was seeing a lot of economic injustice and also the treatment that immigrants were receiving in this country, the sacrifices that immigrants were making in this country, and specifically, I guess I would say, how they were being treated in America. America was prospering, they weren't prospering so much.”

Vanka's relatives will attend the fundraiser, loaning additional Maxo Vanka selections for display, including those highlighting Pittsburgh and social justice.

Host Brian Butko, the Sen. John Heinz History Center publications director and author of 15 books, said he will present “the place of Vanka's murals in history, both what was happening in the world and in the Pittsburgh region, concentrating on the period between his first murals here in 1937 and his second set in 1941.”

Iron Oven Catering will provide hors d'oeuvres and the St. Nicholas Bakers will supply a dessert table with “hundreds, probably thousands of items.” Vecenie Distributing Co. will bring Croatian beer and other craft brews. Tupelo Honey Teas will have a cold option and its hot, Veni, Vidi, Vanka blend, which the company sells, with 30 percent of the purchase price benefitting the Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka. The Ladies United for the Preservation of Endangered Cocktails, will create a custom event beverage and educate on women's history.

The Mikey Dee Tamburitza Band will mix Croatian and Serbian tunes.

Guests will have the option of participating in two auctions. The Art of Social Justice Silent Auction will feature art celebrating the social justice themes found in Vanka's murals. The society currently is accepting auction donations in all mediums.

Attendees also may try their luck at winning gift baskets, Pittsburgh experiences and more in a chance auction.

Patrons will collaboratively interact with Vanka's art by painting mural pieces; organizers will affix the pieces at the night's end to reveal a larger image.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me