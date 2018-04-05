Millvale cocktail event to fund preservation of Maxo Vanka murals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Guests at an April 20 cocktail party will have a view unlike any other in Pittsburgh.

Cocktails & Conservation: The Art of Social Justice, will take patrons inside Millvale's St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church to view 25 murals adorning the church's walls and ceiling that Croatian artist Maxo Vanka painted in 1937 and 1941.

For the fifth year, the Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka will use event proceeds for art restoration. Last year's soiree netted $25,000, Anna Doering, the society's managing director, said.

“By the time we get to Cocktails & Conservation, we will have conserved 12 murals and also lighted 12 murals and that's about half of the church at this point,” she said.

Bethel Park-based Buch Electric and Rob Long of South Side-based Clear Story have assisted the society with the installation of low-wattage, museum-quality lighting.

Cocktails & Conservation guests will witness a live conservation demonstration of the “Mary on the Battlefield” mural.

The society will soon start planning Phase II of the project, which will entail conservation and lighting of the ceiling murals.

“There's a lot of plans that have to be made there and obviously a lot of money that has to be raised to do that, so that's our next step,” Doering said.

In an effort to raise funds for the future work, the event will focus on the theme “The Art of Social Justice” — a major point of emphasis in Vanka's murals, according to Doering.

“He was seeing a lot of economic injustice and also the treatment that immigrants were receiving in this country, the sacrifices that immigrants were making in this country, and specifically, I guess I would say, how they were being treated in America. America was prospering, they weren't prospering so much.”

Vanka's relatives will attend the fundraiser, loaning additional Maxo Vanka selections for display, including those highlighting Pittsburgh and social justice.

Host Brian Butko, the Sen. John Heinz History Center publications director and author of 15 books, said he will present “the place of Vanka's murals in history, both what was happening in the world and in the Pittsburgh region, concentrating on the period between his first murals here in 1937 and his second set in 1941.”

Iron Oven Catering will provide hors d'oeuvres and the St. Nicholas Bakers will supply a dessert table with “hundreds, probably thousands of items.” Vecenie Distributing Co. will bring Croatian beer and other craft brews. Tupelo Honey Teas will have a cold option and its hot, Veni, Vidi, Vanka blend, which the company sells, with 30 percent of the purchase price benefitting the Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka. The Ladies United for the Preservation of Endangered Cocktails, will create a custom event beverage and educate on women's history.

The Mikey Dee Tamburitza Band will mix Croatian and Serbian tunes.

Guests will have the option of participating in two auctions. The Art of Social Justice Silent Auction will feature art celebrating the social justice themes found in Vanka's murals. The society currently is accepting auction donations in all mediums.

Attendees also may try their luck at winning gift baskets, Pittsburgh experiences and more in a chance auction.

Patrons will collaboratively interact with Vanka's art by painting mural pieces; organizers will affix the pieces at the night's end to reveal a larger image.