Shaler Area teacher named Holocaust Educator of the Year

Shaler Area High School social studies teacher Nick Haberman has been recognized by the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh and named this year's Holocaust Educator of the Year.

The award is given through the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh to a Holocaust educator from Pennsylvania, Ohio, or West Virginia who inspires critical thought and personal growth through the lessons of the Holocaust.

Haberman teaches the History of the Holocaust course, a half-year social studies elective offered during the fall and spring semesters at Shaler Area High School. The course is available to juniors and seniors and covers the history of the Holocaust.

Haberman exposes students to primary documents related to the Holocaust, including videos, journals and texts, and first-hand accounts from living Holocaust survivors.

Students have multiple opportunities throughout the semester-long course to meet and interview Holocaust survivors, as well as visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., where they also have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with a survivor.

“Soon, there will be no survivors left to tell their story. After all the survivors are gone, it's up to teachers to carry on their legacy and pass on their stories to future generations,” Haberman said.

In addition to a monetary award to expand Holocaust education at Shaler Area, Haberman also receives an all-expense-paid fellowship at Columbia University in New York City this summer to become an Alfred Lerner Fellow through the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous organization.

Haberman will be recognized at the Waldman International Awards Ceremony on April 11, where he will give a speech on Children in the Holocaust, 1933-1945. Tickets are available through the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh at: hcofpgh.org.