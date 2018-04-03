Shaler Area student wins national art award
Updated 12 hours ago
Kelly Cross, a senior at Shaler Area High School, is being recognized for her artistic talent at the national level.
Cross won a National Medal in the 2018 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, and was awarded a Silver Key for her artwork depicting a peacock.
Kelly's work was selected by creative professionals as the most accomplished in the nation. This year, nearly 350,000 works of art and writing were submitted. Less than 1 percent were recognized at the national level. As one of the students receiving a top award, Kelly has been invited to attend a ceremony at the world-famous Carnegie Hall on June 7 and to participate in showcase events at Parsons School for Design at The New School and Pratt Institute's Pratt Manhattan Gallery in New York City.
Kelly's artwork advanced for adjudication at the national level after receiving the Gold Key in the competition's Northeast Regionals.