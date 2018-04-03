Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area student wins national art award

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Kelly Cross, a senior at Shaler Area High School, won a National Medal in the 2018 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
Kelly Cross, a senior at Shaler Area High School, won a National Medal in the 2018 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Updated 12 hours ago

Kelly Cross, a senior at Shaler Area High School, is being recognized for her artistic talent at the national level.

Cross won a National Medal in the 2018 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, and was awarded a Silver Key for her artwork depicting a peacock.

Kelly's work was selected by creative professionals as the most accomplished in the nation. This year, nearly 350,000 works of art and writing were submitted. Less than 1 percent were recognized at the national level. As one of the students receiving a top award, Kelly has been invited to attend a ceremony at the world-famous Carnegie Hall on June 7 and to participate in showcase events at Parsons School for Design at The New School and Pratt Institute's Pratt Manhattan Gallery in New York City.

Kelly's artwork advanced for adjudication at the national level after receiving the Gold Key in the competition's Northeast Regionals.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me