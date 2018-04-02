Pittsburgh area's fourth Stack'd burger restaurant coming to Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new restaurant known as Stack'd to be located in Hampton was approved for a liquor license transfer by township council at its March 28 meeting.

Stack'd Restaurant specializes in custom burgers and craft beer and is planned for 5055 Route 8, which is also the location of the former Conley's Hotel.

A public hearing was also held at last week's council meeting regarding the transfer with no comment, aside from Jamie Rodgers, owner of restaurant. This will be their fourth location, including locations in Shady­side, Oakland and one in Wexford, which opened last year.

Rodgers was there with his business partner Mike Garner, who is district manager at Stack'd.

Rodgers said they put a big focus on family, especially in the suburbs.

“We do as much as we can by catering to kids,” he said, including providing a kids menu and activities while they wait for food.

The liquor license transfer is one of the first steps in the process. Since he owns restaurants near college campuses and younger crowds, he said they've “seen everything” in terms of trying to get fake identification to buy alcohol.

“We never had one issue in seven years with the (Liquor Control Board),” said Rodgers. “We're on top of it.”

The restaurant is set to be located at the site now known as Pioneer Apartments on Route 8 and is currently being redeveloped, said Martin Orban, land use administrator for the township.

Occupancy of a suite in this complex by Stack'd will require the completion of the site improvements by the owner as well as a building permit and associated inspections, he said.

Rodgers, of Bloomfield, said the Pioneer Apartments site is being redeveloped by Kress Brothers, which also notes the coming development on its website.

Rodgers anticipates a July opening date, and was set to begin permit application processes as of this week. If there are no setbacks, he's confident they'll open on time.

“We're pretty good on timelines,” he said of his development team.

Michael Peters, president of Hampton Township council, said a new restaurant or business is a welcome addition to Hampton.

“Revitalizing old structures along Route 8 brings benefit to the community as a whole, and we would like to welcome Stack'd to Hampton,” Peters said.

Rodgers said they picked Hampton because of its great demographics, neighborhood and people. And they felt there was a need for the restaurant.

“We're coming to a neighborhood that we like,” he said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.