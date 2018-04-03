Hampton council designates April as First Responders Month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Hampton Township council recognizes April as First Responders Appreciation Month, those who volunteer and work as such share their thoughts of what it's like to answer the call.

John Schwend is chief of North Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, one of two all-volunteer VFDs that serves all of Hampton, the other being Hampton Township VFD No. 1.

“No one who serves as a fire fighter in the township gets a paycheck. We all have regular, full-time jobs and then volunteer our time on top of that to various meetings, trainings and fire calls,” said Schwend.

As the chief, he spends, on average, 10 to 15 hours per week working on fire department business, including calls, meetings, trainings, administrative work, scheduling repairs, and more. Many other volunteers at the department spend close to the same amount of time working there as well, he said.

“The most challenging thing is balancing work, family and fire department commitments. It's also very challenging to recruit new volunteers. That's the hardest part for us,” said Schwend, who has been involved with fire service for 18 years — 10 of those as chief. He said the most rewarding thing is knowing that you have a direct impact on people when they are in a time of need.

“Very often when we respond to an incident someone is having one of the worst days of their lives, and it's nice to know that we can try to help them as much as possible during that time,” said Schwend, who lives in Hampton.

Brian Hilliard was announced earlier this year as the newly elected chief of Hampton VFD No. 1, replacing Lt. Dan Kuny who stepped down after five years.

Hilliard's been fighting fires for 20-plus years, though he never thought he'd make it long.

“It gets into your blood and stays there,” said Hilliard, who is a full-time mechanic and has a casual paid position as an EMT with the Shaler Hampton EMS.

His biggest challenge is recruitment, especially “trying to get millennials to stick it out to the point to where they enjoy it.”

It's a lot of work, but he said he likes doing it.

Shaler Hampton Emergency Medical Services has its mix of paid and volunteer positions and Manager Joe Johnson said the efforts of both are greatly appreciated.

Volunteers of EMS are often those who have prior experience doing this type of job or related skill set, and can even be an emergency medical technician or paramedic, he said.

“This is their give back. They live in the community and want to give back to the community,” said Johnson, who now works in a full-time paid position with the EMS.

“I started when I was 16 and I always enjoyed being able to help people,” said Johnson, who lives in Shaler.

He said they currently have 24 full-time positions. They recorded approximately 4,000 volunteer hours in 2017. That is a big drop from the approximately 18,000 of volunteer hours in 1993, he said.

A decrease in volunteers may be due to extra training requirements and more demands on time. But it's happening across the board in other emergency service areas, he said.

The Hampton Township Council's proclamation specifically thanked Hampton Police Department, Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, North Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, Shaler Hampton EMS and the Hampton Fire Police.

The proclamation approved by council at its March 28 meeting recognizes paid and volunteers in law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, 911 dispatchers and organizations in the public safety sector that come together as First Responders.

“First Responders are a vital part of our community who maintain safety and order in time of crisis, and volunteer their time in our community and schools,” read Michael Peters, president of township council.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.