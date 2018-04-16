Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton school board examines list of projected capital projects

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, April 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Replacing Hampton's track surface at Fridley Field is one of the items being discussed as potential capital projects at the district.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 12 hours ago

The Hampton Township school board received a list of recommended potential capital projects at its meeting April 9, including work on the Central Elementary roof and replacement of the track and turf at Fridley Field.

Jeff Kline, director of administration, presented a proposed two-year list of capital projects, along with Rick Farino, district supervisor of buildings and grounds. These recommendations come after reviewing major needs in the district, including those listed in a recent study performed by VEBH Architects, which was hired to review district property and facilities. The firm presented their findings in February.

The architects provided those projects they deemed as most necessary with related estimated costs.

Per last week's meeting, proposed projects lined up so far for the 2018-19 school year include 17 AED replacements; a technology-related Nimble Storage item projected; Wyland boiler replacement; Poff playground asphalt replacement; and a high school feasibility study.

After some discussion, they agreed to add three more possible projects to the list for 2019-20 including Fridley Field track replacement; Fridley Field turf replacement; and a roof replacement at Central Elementary.

At this time, the total estimates of these capital projects for 2018-19 and 2019-20 is $3,122,647.

However, district administration will investigate less expensive alternatives for Central's roof, which is now projected at approximately $1,502,000. The cost of the roof replacement may actually be less if they look into a variety of options, including a spray coat.

Farino described the need for some of the projects, including the Poff asphalt replacement which includes half-inch cracks and dips.

The field turf and track were later added for the coming year after the board discussed the need to do it and reviewing financing options. They thought it would be a good idea to do both the Fridley Field items at the same time, otherwise they'd have to be very “specific about damage control” when doing them at separate occasions, said Farino.

“We know we have to get these things done and they get worse the longer they wait,” said Bryant Wesley II, president of the school board.

Farino also provided a capital improvement list regarding five-year facilities improvements, which they do every year, he said.

Dr. Michael Loughead, superintendent of the district, reminded the audience the upcoming first preliminary budget meeting is scheduled for April 23, at 7 p.m. at the middle school library.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

