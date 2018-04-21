Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area teacher receives Outstanding Alumni Dissertation award from Pitt

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Tracy Driver
Shaler Area teacher Tracy Driver recently received the 2018 Outstanding Alumni Ed.D. Dissertation award from the University of Pittsburgh School of Education.

Driver, a library/media specialist for Burchfield and Rogers Primary Schools, received her Doctorate in Education from Pitt with her dissertation focusing on comprehension of informational text by kindergarten students.

The Outstanding Alumni Dissertation awards are given to graduates who focus on action research and gathering data.

It is to support improvements in the programming of a specific educational institution.

