Shaler North Hills Library celebrates National Poetry Month

Are you a limerick lover, free verse fan or couplet connoisseur? The Shaler North Hills Library has activities planned for poetry enthusiasts in honor of National Poetry Month.

The library is hosting An Evening of Poetry at 7 p.m. April 26, featuring readings from local poets Cameron Barnett, Fred Shaw, Scott Silsbe, Bart Solarczyk and Alyssa Sineni.

Barnett wrote the poetry collection “The Drowning Boy's Guide to Water” (Autumn House Press). He currently is Pittsburgh Poetry Review's associate poetry editor and teaches at the Fanny Edel Falk Laboratory School. He was nominated for The Pushcart Prize, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards and the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Literary Work in Poetry. He earned a master of fine arts from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor's in English from Duquesne University.

Shaw wrote poetry chapbook “Argot,” (Finishing Line Press). He teaches literature and writing at Carlow University, where he earned his master of fine arts, and Point Park University.

Silsbe authored “Unattended Fire” (Six Gallery Press) and “The River Underneath the City” (Low Ghost Press).

Solarczyk's latest chapbook, in addition to his numerous others, is “Right Direction” from Lilliput Review's Modern Proposal Series. Dead Snakes and Lilliput Review have published his writing.

Sineni said that she only started exploring poetry a few years ago, despite the fact that her mother is The Pushcart Prize nominee Carole Sineni Towers. Instead, Sineni cultivated her creative side through sculpting and jewelry making, which she continues out of Etna's 448 Studios.

Not long after embracing poetry, journals Soul-Lite, Uppagus and Hot Metal Press accepted her writing.

“I think that there is chaos and beauty in nature, and I think that is really an inspiration,” she said. “I think that the human condition is inspiring, especially marginalized voices.”

Sineni has a bachelor of fine art in design from Buffalo State College and a bachelor's in Spanish from Slippery Rock University.

Beth Lawry, library adult services manager and An Evening of Poetry curator, said that she is encouraging guests to interact with the poets after the third annual event. The library will serve refreshments and the poets will sell their books.

Register by calling 412-486-0211 or visiting shalerlibrary.org.

• The Art & Inspiration Poetry Workshop, meeting 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the library, assists poets of all levels in strengthening their craft. Sineni leads the group, in which writers, 18 and over, are encouraged to share their poems and offer constructive criticism in a supportive environment. Attendees should bring copies of their poems to share.

Sineni, who has modeled the first two workshops after the Pittsburgh Poetry Exchange workshop at the Brentwood Public Library, said that the group has filled a niche in the North Hills.

The Shaler North Hills Library poetry workshop evolved from Art and Inspiration International, a group meeting at 7 p.m. Thursdays for people to discuss their creative pursuits and learn from others. Anyone may attend the meetings, regardless of his or her artistic medium or experience level. Sineni serves as the nonprofit's community outreach director.

Sineni hopes the events make poetry more accessible.

“So many poets write so many stories that are transcendent and universal and to make it universal that way and to see yourself in another person's poem, that's great.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.