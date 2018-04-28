Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Volunteers sought for Parkwood Strawberry Festival

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 5:11 p.m.
Jill Klinefelter and Jacob LeGros at Parkwood Church last year for the Strawberry Festival.
Jill Klinefelter and Jacob LeGros at Parkwood Church last year for the Strawberry Festival.

Updated 1 hour ago

Local food trucks will be a first this year at the Parkwood Church Strawberry Festival on June 2, from noon to 6 p.m., in Allison Park.

As the name suggests, plenty of strawberry-flavored food will be featured, including desserts, fruit dishes and ice cream. In addition, the festival will feature local food trucks including Vagabond Tacos, Gyros-N-At, Blowfish BBQ, and Pasquale Pizza.

And festival favorites will return including games, raffles and fellowship. Some of the children's attractions will include a bounce house, dunk tank, horse rides, hay rides and carnival-style games, according to Chris Pyral, festival organizer.

One of the dunk tank participants is planned to be the church's Rev. Jeff Potter.

Funds raised from the festival will benefit the church's needs, such as their mission projects and helping the poor, said Pyral. The church is located at 4289 Mt. Royal Blvd.

Anyone interested in volunteering may call the church at 412-486-9220. Pyral said it's a great way for students to earn community service hours.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me