Volunteers sought for Parkwood Strawberry Festival

Local food trucks will be a first this year at the Parkwood Church Strawberry Festival on June 2, from noon to 6 p.m., in Allison Park.

As the name suggests, plenty of strawberry-flavored food will be featured, including desserts, fruit dishes and ice cream. In addition, the festival will feature local food trucks including Vagabond Tacos, Gyros-N-At, Blowfish BBQ, and Pasquale Pizza.

And festival favorites will return including games, raffles and fellowship. Some of the children's attractions will include a bounce house, dunk tank, horse rides, hay rides and carnival-style games, according to Chris Pyral, festival organizer.

One of the dunk tank participants is planned to be the church's Rev. Jeff Potter.

Funds raised from the festival will benefit the church's needs, such as their mission projects and helping the poor, said Pyral. The church is located at 4289 Mt. Royal Blvd.

Anyone interested in volunteering may call the church at 412-486-9220. Pyral said it's a great way for students to earn community service hours.