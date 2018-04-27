Proposed preliminary school budget presented at Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hampton Township School District held a special board meeting April 23 at the middle school library to present and discuss the proposed preliminary school budget for 2018-19.

The proposed preliminary budget for next school year includes an expenditure budget of $52,383,855, an increase of 3.25 percent from the 2017-18 final budget. And the projected revenue is $51,020,044, at a current millage rate of 18.77 mills, an increase of almost 2.4 percent from the present budget.

Various methods were proposed to fund the shortfall, including appropriation of $649,000 from the Pennsylvania State Employee Retirement System stabilization fund, appropriation of unassigned fund balance, and a slight proposed increase of the millage rate to 19.07 mills.

In January, the board passed a resolution not to raise tax rates in 2018-19 higher than the state-calculated Act 1 Index of 2.4 percent, which calculates to no higher than 19.22 mills for Hampton. This proposed rate increase is less than that.

Note that this is only a proposed preliminary budget, as the true preliminary budget will be introduced later this month.

Dr. Michael Loughead, superintendent at the district, expressed frustration regarding state funding for next year, saying only an additional $78,000 for basic education subsidies is designated to Hampton due to the state's funding formula.

“Unfortunately, due to the state's unwillingness to fund education more fully, the burden falls on the local taxpayer,” said Loughead.

Bryant Wesley, president of the school board, also contributes the budget shortfall to PSERS, of which they “have no control over.”

“Planning for PSERS and having a small increase is wiser than trying to play catch up with a significant increase in one year just to be able to say that there was no tax increase in a year,” he said.

The board discussed other ideas to help fund the budget including “a pay to play” sports fee, decrease in other budgeting items, or using surplus from the Hampton Middle School summer programs.

Also, a change from laptops to iPads with attachable keyboards for third-grade students will help keep costs down while still sticking to the district's technology 1:1 rollout plans for this year, said Loughead.

A few parents were present at the meeting with concerns regarding classroom sizes and staffing, a big topic at last year's budget meetings. Most who spoke were worried about the fourth-grade sizes.

Loughead presented enrollment projections at the meeting, noting an overall decline by approximately 150 students in the district.

As of now, they are monitoring enrollment figures at Poff and Wyland, and a few areas in the high school. And while there will be a smaller sixth grade at the middle school this fall, they are making no staff reductions at that school since the incoming fifth grade has a larger enrollment, and will be moving up to the middle school the next year, said Loughead.

Some class sizes are also being watched at the high school he said.

In regard to the elementary schools, teachers are being adjusted at Poff to accommodate fluctuating enrollment there but no additional contract staff is yet proposed.

They will continue to monitor enrollment weekly. The goal is to have smaller classroom sizes at the elementary level, which would benefit those age groups more. Projected enrollment figures are based on students who are currently registered or attend, not those who they suspect may register, said Loughead.

This year, the board previously stated there will be a cap in fifth grades at both Poff and Wyland Elementary Schools at 27. Any new students will be transported to Central.

The vote for the proposed final budget is May 7 with the final budget scheduled for vote June 11, according to Jeff Kline, director of administration.

As school board member and finance chair Lawrence Vasko, said “this is the first shot” at the preliminary budget.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.