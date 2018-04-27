Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Depreciation Lands Museum to host Children's Heritage Day

Natalie Beneviat | Friday, April 27, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
The Depreciation Lands Museum in Hampton will be hosting Children's Heritage Day on May 6 to help children understand what 18th century pioneer life in Western Pennsylvania was like.
The Depreciation Lands Museum in Hampton was established as a museum in 1973 by the township. In 1783 state officials set aside 720,000 acres of land north of Pittsburgh to compensate Revolutionary War soldiers for their services and includes the Armstrong log house, built in 1803.
Opening day is here for the Depreciation Lands Museum in Allison Park on May 6, and it's being celebrated with a special Children's Heritage Day.

Now in its 45th season, the event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., and will feature games, hands-on activities, and stories for young visitors, said Karen Parsons, a long-time volunteer and coordinator at the museum.

“It will help children understand what sort of games and tasks they would have if they were pioneers out here,” said Parsons.

And she said there's plenty to see for those not so young.

“This is a day for children of all ages,” said Parsons.

The museum is known for its reenactment of life as it was in the 18th century in Western Pennsylvania, with volunteers acting out everyday activities and tasks in its own Talley Cavey Village. They plan to have cooking demonstrations, gardening, blacksmithing and woodworking, said Parsons.

Also, there will be a flax demonstration, weather permitting. And Parsons said she hopes there will be some campers out in the woods that day.

Another key visitor will be Robin Moore, an award-winning author and storyteller, who is known for his historical fictional novels “The Bread Sister Trilogy.”

The Bucks County resident will provide a 45-minute storytelling performance at 2 p.m. which will include stories about the Pennsylvania frontier and demonstrate skills of what it was like to live at that time.

“I've never been to the museum. I look forward to going there,” said Moore, who once lived in an outdoor cabin without running water, plumbing or central heat to research what life was like as an early settler in the region.

The wooded grounds of the museum also features Pine Creek Covenanter Church built in 1837 and its associated cemetery, a log house built in 1803, a replica school, blacksmith shop, bee hive bake oven, smokehouse and tavern.

It will now be open every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. until the season ends in October. They have special events throughout the year. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children 11 and younger. Museum members do not have to pay admission.

Parsons added they're looking for volunteers, particularly those wanting to help keep grounds. She said it's a good opportunity for those newly retired looking for a way to get involved in their community.

For more information, call the museum at 412-486-0563 or email at DLMuseum@gmail.com.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

