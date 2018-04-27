Shaler Area students learn valuable lessons during mock trial

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Twenty Shaler Area High School students recently appeared before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Konieczka Jr. to plead their “cases” for texting while driving, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, underage drinking and other summary offenses.

The exercise was part of a mock trial program that AAA East Central, Allegheny County Pretrial Services, Pennsylvania State Police and the Shaler Township Police Department hosted.

Konieczka initiated the project as part of his commitment to legal education, according to trial law teacher Dina Donini, whose students participated in the program.

School resource officer Frank Spiker assisted with the citation development.

“The younger folks especially are subject to these citations — not necessarily these students — the regular, everyday things. So, hey, let's get the word out about how these things go in court.”

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, 88 percent of millennials engaged in at least one risky behavior — including texting while driving, speeding and red-light running — in 30 days.

“We hosted this event to teach students why it is crucial to follow traffic laws and avoid distracted and drunk driving and what some of the penalties can be if the laws are broken,” said Jim Garrity, AAA East Central public and community relations manager.

On the trial day, the judge introduced himself to the students, explained the court system and presented them with literature on case law.

Konieczka explained that, once he adorned his robe and entered the courtroom, he would not answer questions; in a real-life situation, the students would need to rely on their attorneys for such matters, according to Donini.

“I kept telling them, ‘It's no big deal. It's going to be fun.' But I would have been nervous if I would have been them,” Donini said. “They did a really nice job … The judge did a nice job on making them feel comfortable.”

A state police officer and Spiker provided an overview of the judicial system.

“He (Spiker) really did reiterate to them that being respectful to the court and telling the truth is a good idea because they will call you out on that — they don't need evidence to say, ‘I think you're lying. That doesn't make sense.' It's your first time in court, but it's their 50th, 100th, 150th time in court, and they're seeing the same things over and over,” Donini said.

Spiker said that Konieczka did a “fantastic” job teaching the students that there is a “decorum in the court of law.”

“It's not just a yell session. No, we have a procedure that we follow here,” Spiker said.

“They had taken his and my advice to be respectful of the court, admit what you have done so most of their sentences were reduced,” Donini said.

For instance, junior Rachel Zacharias told the judge that she failed to stop at a stop sign because she had the stomach flu and was “in desperate need of a restroom.” Konieczka reduced her fine and didn't add points to her license.

“I learned that if you comply and speak the truth of whatever had occurred with authority it truly does benefit you,” said junior Brandon Walsh, who pled not guilty to a speeding citation due to having a family emergency.

Junior Sean Lang pled not guilty to sending explicit images to another minor.

“The most important lesson of the day is that honesty is a highly valued attribute, especially in the courtroom. Making excuses to the judge will not get you very far.”

For more information about teen driver safety, visit: TeenDriving.AAA.com.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.