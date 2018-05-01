Millvale Music Festival to feature 150 bands

Details: Some shows are all ages; some are 21 and older. For more information, visit: millvalemusic.org and www.facebook.com/events/1277575182344384/ .

Millvale Music Festival organizers are hoping to build upon the success of last year's event, which brought 119 acts and more than 5,000 people to the borough.

“What was so fascinating about last year's event was just the diversity. People of all different age ranges that came to this event to view it, and we just seemed to reach out to so many different people which was wonderful to see,” said Brian Crawford, event chairman and The River's Edge online radio station founder.

Musical performances will kick off the festival at a May 11 “Opening Night” at the Millvale Food Truck Park. The following day, bands and solo artists will perform hip-hop, electronica, metal, punk, blue grass, folk and rock at an expanded 22 venues, including new locations Tazza D'Oro, Strange Roots Experimental Ales, Mr. Smalls Main Theatre, and Howard's Pub. This year, young artists will perform at the Millvale Community Library stage.

In total, 150 bands will perform in honor of Millvale's 150th anniversary. Crawford said that the talent committee received 460 applications; organizers mostly selected groups that didn't perform at last year's festival in order to grant equal performance opportunities and give attendees fresh entertainment experiences.

While the event is free, Crawford encourages guests to purchase items, such as food and beverages from venues, which pay 10 percent of revenue toward the festival. He said the committee will then divide all of those funds among the performers, ensuring that they receive fair portions of the proceeds, regardless of whether they play at venues selling items. This year, volunteers will run outdoor bars with 100 percent of those profits divided among the performers and festival.

Murrysville twins Colton and Trent Edwards will perform as Mirror Image at from 8:40 to 9:10 p.m. at Howard's Pub, 142 Grant Ave. The former NBC's “America's Got Talent” contestants said they will perform experimental pop from their five-song EP “Sour.” They also plan to entertain the 21-and-over crowd with singles scheduled for a summer release.

The Park Plan will play melodic power pop from its EP “Last Looks,” as well as some new songs, wrote Adam Jannon-Fischer and Jess Klein in an email.

“Our set will be fun and fast-paced, with a couple of slow jams mixed in for good measure. Millvale is a pretty sweet place. The community outpouring for the event to happen is incredible. There is great diversity of places to play. The organizers really care about the fest and are truly engaged with the community because they work and live in the community.”

The festival operates under the Millvale Community Development Corp.'s auspices. The development corporation, with the borough's support, will close Sedgwick Street, leading into Panza Gallery for an Art Festival featuring 24 artists. Crawford said that live painters will showcase their talent in the main art festival area, while a metalsmith will perform a demonstration at the Gardens of Millvale.

Festival goers can expect to see performers entertain crowds with dancing, stilt walking, magic tricks, juggling, fire eating and dancing.

Like last year, guests may park at the Mt. Alvernia complex at 146 Hawthorne Road or near the Grossman Lane baseball field and take a shuttle courtesy of zTrip to the festival. Organizers have added an additional shuttle this year to the route. ZTrip also will have a cab stand at Medicap Pharmacy, 225 Grant Ave. BikePGH is donating racks for use during the festival at the entrance of Distinctly U Kitchen & Bath Design Center Showroom, 419 E. Ohio St.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.