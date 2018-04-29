Shaler Garden Club hosting 65th Annual Plant Sale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Garden Club is planning something for both those with and without green thumbs at its 65th Annual Plant Sale.

The event is slated from 9 a.m. to noon May 5 at Kiwanis Park in Glenshaw.

It will feature perennials from its 68 members' gardens, along with herbs, vegetables, houseplants, potted arrangements and bulbs, according to Myrna Perry, plant sale chairwoman. Prices generally range from $1 to $5.

“These plants come from our members. We dig these up in our yards. We split them, you know. To name them all, I just couldn't even begin.”

In addition to the plant sale, guests may purchase raffle tickets for baskets with themes such as Christmas, beach, tea, wine, Italian, birds, Steelers, summer hostess, cozy by the fire and coffee delight.

Volunteers also will hold a bake sale and flea market.

Face-painting, games and crafts with a focus on insects will fill a children's area. For $1, children may decorate a pot and plant a flower for Mother's Day.

The event will occur rain or shine.

Perry has participated in the sale annually since joining the club 12 years ago.

“Last year was the first year that we had rain. We were in mud! But you know, a lot of people still came.”

Last year's sale raised $5,000 for the club's community projects and philanthropic donations, Perry said. The club donates to North Hills Community Outreach, Shaler North Hills Library, Millvale Community Library, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and other nonprofits.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.