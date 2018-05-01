Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler North Hills Library hosting World War II V-E Day Celebration

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Glass City Swing Band will perform on Tuesday, May 8, at 1:15 p.m. at Shaler North Hills Library in recogntion of V-E Day.
V-E Day is the day (May 8) marking the Allied victory in Europe in 1945. The public is invited to join in a celebration of V-E Day on Tuesday, May 8 at 1:15 p.m. at Shaler North Hills Library.

The Glass City Swing Band will perform classic hits from the 40s and members of the VFW 9199 will be at the celebration, too. Enjoy snacks and book displays, share memories, and bring your World War II items to share with others. The event is free and no registration is required.

Robert Buckler donated an aluminum World War II plaque commemorating the Glenshaw/Shaler Area Home Front and its contributions towards the construction of an aircraft rescue boat. Celebrate what the plaque means to our community and remember those who served on the Home Front during the war. More importantly, what do you remember about the Glenshaw/Shaler Area war bond drive that raised funds for this aircraft rescue boat? Let us know!

Shaler North Hills Library is located at 1822 Mt. Royal Blvd. in Glenshaw. For more information to request or share, contact Sharon McRae at mcraes@einetwork.net or at 412-486-0211.

