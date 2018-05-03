Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Jeffery Primary gets 'farewell' ceremony from former students, teachers, community

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Former students gather around a poster in the entrance of Jeffery Elementary School looking at photos as they attend the 'goodbye' event on May 2, 2018 for the school that will no longer be used.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Aspen Roberts, 4, sits with his mother, Jacque Winghart, a graduate from Shaler Area High School's Class of 2006 who also attended Jeffery Elementary. Close to 500 people attended the farewell event on May 2, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Seventh graders at Shaler Area Middle School Elise Hollenbaugh (left) and Laura Heere try on costumes while waiting to get their photo taken while attending the Jeffery Elementary 'goodbye' event. The girls both attended the school.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Kelsey Marshall (foreground) and her mother, Jeannie Marshall, right, look through yearbooks displayed at the 'goodbye' event at Jeffery Elementary School on May 2, 2018. On left is Kristen Susany who attended the elementary school in 1997.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Kindergarten student Hannah Brooks shows her mother, Krystal, her art work from this year while attending the 'goodbye' event at Jeffery Elementary School on May 2, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Close to 500 people attended a 'goodbye' event at Jeffery Elementary School. The evening included speakers, food trucks, art projects and a lot of reminiscing amongst former students .
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Jeffery Primary School, in Shaler Area School District, opened in 1955 and served students for more than 60 years before being closed. Former students, teachers and the community celebrated the school at a special “farewell” ceremony held Wednesday, May 2.

There were food trucks, an art showcase, photo booth, presentations and even a tour of the school to commemorate the event.

