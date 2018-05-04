Road work season begins in Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bids have been awarded and announced for Hampton Township's 2018 Road Resurfacing Program, which should begin next month.

Alex Zarenko, director for community services for the township, presented and recommended several companies be awarded the contracts. The cost of the total resurfacing program is $724,200, which comes out of the capital improvement budget, said Zarenko.

Two of the companies that were awarded contracts have worked with Hampton Township in the past, including Shields Asphalt Paving and Youngblood Inc., said Zarenko. It will the first time working with A. Liberoni Inc. Each company is designated a certain scope of the work within the resurfacing program.

Specifically, milling and paving will be performed on Grand, Cole, Cella, Kirk, Kahn, Miller, and Granville avenues, Beauland and Kenson drives, and Elsiton and Kilcairn lanes.

Overlay will be done on Parke and Rosemonte drives. The following will be sealcoated: McNeal and West McNeal roads, and Topnick and Vitullo drives.

Also, since Shaler Township will be doing their own roadwork near Felicity Drive, they will also mill and pave that road, which is in Hampton, said Zarenko. Both Hampton and Shaler townships occasionally “piggyback” off one another if convenient.

“Because our bid specifications are almost exactly the same, it makes it so much easier,” said Christopher Lochner, municipal manager for Hampton Township.

The neighboring township gave a pre-bid estimate of $78,000 for the work, according Zarenko.

Hampton preps the roads in-house, which is being done now, said Zarenko. He expects the sealcoating to begin in June with other work following. Paving most likely will be done late August through October. He expects the total work to be done between now and mid-October.

The public works division will also receive two new dump trucks which were approved through the Capital Improvement Program. These purchases were funded thanks to a surplus from the starting Jan. 1 general fund balance.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.