Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Road work season begins in Hampton

Natalie Beneviat | Friday, May 4, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Work is scheduled to begin on numerous Hampton Roads.
Work is scheduled to begin on numerous Hampton Roads.

Updated 6 hours ago

Bids have been awarded and announced for Hampton Township's 2018 Road Resurfacing Program, which should begin next month.

Alex Zarenko, director for community services for the township, presented and recommended several companies be awarded the contracts. The cost of the total resurfacing program is $724,200, which comes out of the capital improvement budget, said Zarenko.

Two of the companies that were awarded contracts have worked with Hampton Township in the past, including Shields Asphalt Paving and Youngblood Inc., said Zarenko. It will the first time working with A. Liberoni Inc. Each company is designated a certain scope of the work within the resurfacing program.

Specifically, milling and paving will be performed on Grand, Cole, Cella, Kirk, Kahn, Miller, and Granville avenues, Beauland and Kenson drives, and Elsiton and Kilcairn lanes.

Overlay will be done on Parke and Rosemonte drives. The following will be sealcoated: McNeal and West McNeal roads, and Topnick and Vitullo drives.

Also, since Shaler Township will be doing their own roadwork near Felicity Drive, they will also mill and pave that road, which is in Hampton, said Zarenko. Both Hampton and Shaler townships occasionally “piggyback” off one another if convenient.

“Because our bid specifications are almost exactly the same, it makes it so much easier,” said Christopher Lochner, municipal manager for Hampton Township.

The neighboring township gave a pre-bid estimate of $78,000 for the work, according Zarenko.

Hampton preps the roads in-house, which is being done now, said Zarenko. He expects the sealcoating to begin in June with other work following. Paving most likely will be done late August through October. He expects the total work to be done between now and mid-October.

The public works division will also receive two new dump trucks which were approved through the Capital Improvement Program. These purchases were funded thanks to a surplus from the starting Jan. 1 general fund balance.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me