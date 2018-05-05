Poff students helping children in Los Angeles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Second graders at Poff Elementary School wanted to pay it forward to first graders at a Los Angeles school after participating in an Valentine exchange program in February.

During the Valentine's program, the students had the opportunity to connect and learn more about one another.

The Poff students discovered that many of the students at the school in Los Angeles were homeless. After several Poff students asked their teachers, Amy Rein and Marilyn Adams, if there was anything they could do to help their peers, Rein reached out to the teacher of the students in Los Angeles and determined school supplies of any kind would be appreciated.

So the students collected pens, pencils and other school supplies to send to them.

Rein said being kind and giving isn't a new practice for her students. She noted they have participated in many fundraisers and projects to help others.

However, she said this is the first time the students have initiated a project to help peers, and she is very proud of their efforts.