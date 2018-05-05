Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Poff students helping children in Los Angeles

Tribune-Review | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
David McKelvey, Xander Tolley, Lili Mazzotta and Lilli Dilberian sort through the school supplies collected in preparation for sending them to students in a school in Los Angeles.
David McKelvey, Xander Tolley, Lili Mazzotta and Lilli Dilberian sort through the school supplies collected in preparation for sending them to students in a school in Los Angeles.

Updated 3 hours ago

Second graders at Poff Elementary School wanted to pay it forward to first graders at a Los Angeles school after participating in an Valentine exchange program in February.

During the Valentine's program, the students had the opportunity to connect and learn more about one another.

The Poff students discovered that many of the students at the school in Los Angeles were homeless. After several Poff students asked their teachers, Amy Rein and Marilyn Adams, if there was anything they could do to help their peers, Rein reached out to the teacher of the students in Los Angeles and determined school supplies of any kind would be appreciated.

So the students collected pens, pencils and other school supplies to send to them.

Rein said being kind and giving isn't a new practice for her students. She noted they have participated in many fundraisers and projects to help others.

However, she said this is the first time the students have initiated a project to help peers, and she is very proud of their efforts.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me