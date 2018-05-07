Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Taste of Millvale well attended by community

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 7, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Katie Dembowski from Cousins Lounge of Millvale prepares a taco salad during a Taste of Millvale on Saturday, May, 5, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Madison Schlieper, 9, and Christine Schlieper of Millvale decide if they want to try some chick pea salad during the Taste of Millvale on May 5.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Millvale Mayor Brian Spoales addesses a good turnout during the Taste of Millvale on Saturday, May, 5, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Many people attended the Taste of Millvale on Saturday, May, 5, 2018 at GAP Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Taste of Millvale recipe books were on sale with proceeds benefitting the community.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Millvale's 150th birthday celebration continued with a taste of all the community has to offer. The Taste of Millvale took place on May 5, at GAP Park, as part of Millvale's May Day celebrations. There was entertainment, kids activities and free food provided by some of Millvale's finest people, families and businesses.

