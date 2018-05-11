Shaler Area crossing guard recognized for 50 years of service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Board of Commissioners honored Ruth Murdy on May 8 for helping children for more than 50 years safely cross the Wetzel Road-Vollmer Drive intersection to and from Jeffery Primary School.

“Ruth through her adult life has improved the safety of many children, who she was charged with getting to and from school each day,” Commissioner Thomas McElhone said. “Passing throughout generations, her life-learning experiences and sage advice, we honor Ruth Murdy with this proclamation for 50 years as a school crossing guard from the Shaler Police Department.”

With Jeffery Primary's impending closure, Murdy has decided to retire.

A North Side native, Murdy attended the old Allegheny High School. She and her late husband of 64 years, George, moved to Glenshaw in 1963.

McElhone noted that she has three children, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She enjoys playing bingo, bowling and dining out.

“The Shaler Board of Commissioners pays tribute to Ruth upon this joyous celebration of 50 years of employment as a school crossing guard for the Shaler Township Police Department, where she has generously contributed to the well-being of others,” McElhone said.

During the official meeting:

• Vice President William Cross introduced a peddling and solicitation ordinance. The township will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance at 7 p.m. June 12.

The ordinance would make the following amendments to Shaler's existing ordinance: It would remove an exception about people having an established place of business within Shaler or their employees soliciting and delivering orders from customers; it would require applicants to submit valid photo identifications and background checks from qualified agencies valid for one year; it would change solicitor license fees; it would modify approved canvass and solicitation times to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and no Sundays.

• The commissioners approved a lease agreement with Sprint Corp. for a cell tower, with the contract starting in 2019. Rogers said that, while the Hampton Shaler Water Authority owns the township's water towers, Shaler retains ownership of the property and income derived from it. Therefore, almost all of the water towers double as cell towers, with antennas attached to them.

In this instance, Sprint's 2019 rate will increase from $1,200 to $2,000 month in the upcoming year. Rogers said the contracts are typically 10- to 15-year contracts, with revenues going into the township's reserve for future expenditures in the capital fund.

• The commissioners approved Cohen Law Group to represent the township during contract negotiations with Comcast and Verizon Wireless in 2019. Rogers explained that this is a joint legal contract with the North Hills Council of Governments.

• Shaler Manager Tim Rogers said the township continues to work toward transferring its trunk main pipes to the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, as part of its regionalization efforts.

“The trunk main would be transferred to Alcosan following the repairs that would be required. There are only five significant defects in the township's trunk lines, which speaks well of us. Two had already been taken care of. Three may have already been taken care of,” he said. Township engineer Matt Sebastian is issuing contracts for the remaining repairs.

• Sebastian said the township had its contractor do “touch up work” to “eliminate or eliminate as close to as we could some water issues related to the trail” at Fall Run Park. He, along with other officials at the commissioners meeting, spoke of the Fall Run Park Grand Re-Opening event's success.

• The township is reducing its number of salt box locations from 26 to six.

They will remain at the following: Undercliff Volunteer Fire Co., Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Co., Coleman Way, 1700 Grall Ave. Alley, Gally Park sidewalk area and two boxes at Catherine Street.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.