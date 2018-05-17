Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area Japanese class learn history of tea time

Erica Cebzanov | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 9:25 p.m.
Shaler Area High School students Katelyn Kobert (left, back), Sarah Blackwell, (left, front), Esther Kim (right, back) and Sydney McGurgan gather for a Japanese tea ceremony May 14.
Shaler Area ceramics students made chawans, or tea bowls, used during the ceremony.
A Japanese tea ceremony involves the preparation of matcha - powdered green tea - using a bamboo whisk.
Shaler Area High School teachers Steve Balsomico and Brad Susa used matcha — powdered green tea — as the centerpiece of a cross-curricular and cross-cultural lesson.

Balsomico's advanced placement Japanese students participated with Susa's advanced ceramics students in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies. Susa's students created the chawans, or tea bowls, used during theMay 14 rituals.

“I am excited, especially because we are inviting art students who probably have never experienced Japanese culture,” said assistant Japanese teacher Miki Inokuchi, who demonstrated the ceremony for the students.

Susa said that he has taught a chawan lesson for the last three years. As part of the assignment, his students write research papers about the history of raku pottery, a type of low-fired pottery often used for making chawans.

“You can understand so much about Japan, about its life, about its culture by participating in a tea ceremony,” Balsomico told the students.

The Japanese tea ceremony, or sado, consists of specific steps. In Japan, people attend schools or participate in clubs to practice ceremony etiquette, he said. Ceremonies are special occurrences appropriate for celebrating major life events, like upcoming weddings.

He said that, oftentimes, guests must crouch down to enter tea rooms through small doors. Then, they remove their shoes, as the students did, and kneel on tatami mats.

The students bowed from their kneeling positions at the beginning of the ceremony, and the hosts served the guests pound cake-like sweets.

“Pretty much any time you receive anything, you bow,” Balsomico said.

Thereafter, the Japanese student hosts prepared the matcha using wooden scoops and bamboo whisks. He advised that using more speed while whisking would create greater foam and flavor consistency.

Throughout this preparation, “the customer watches and appreciates the art,” he said.

When the tea is ready, the proper etiquette is for guests to finish the beverage in two to three sips, while making slurping noises.

“It can be a little hot, but it's delicious,” Balsomico said. “In American culture, slurping can be rude, but in Japanese culture, it is necessary.”

The rituals emphasize non-verbal communication. “There's this feeling of serene peacefulness. Conversation could potentially ruin it.”

Susa's students spent four to five weeks each making three chawans. He required them to use a banding wheel to carve and shape at least one by hand. They could use a pottery wheel for the others.

“What I have read about chawans is that, when they are handmade from traditional ways, the makers usually put a dimple on the bottom so the excess tea grains would settle into it,” he said regarding another requirement for the pottery.

Furthermore, Susa taught the students how to decorate and glaze the chawans and that areas left without glaze would turn black during the firing process.

Susa and Balsomico are pleased with the collaboration, which provided their students with an introduction to traditional Japanese tea ceremonies.

“I hope it enriched the whole raku experience and gave them a little more background on its history,” Susa said. “I think it went well and I was so excited to take part.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

