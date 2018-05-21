Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Bike Rodeo puts premium on safety

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 21, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Lucy Fine, 3, of Shaler, tests her skills during a Bike Rodeo at Kiwanis Park in Shaler on Saturday, May, 19, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Sean Perman, 9, of Shaler, tries out the Bike Rodeo course on Saturday, May, 19, 2018 at Kiwanis Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Santana Morrison, 7, of Shaler, watches Jamie Matthews of Scholl's Bike Shop do a safety check on her bike on Saturday, May, 19, 2018 at Kiwanis Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Mia Costa, 6, of Shaler, gets fitted with a new helmet from EMT Scott Shearer during a Bike Rodeo at Kiwanis Park on Saturday, May, 19, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Ben Cochran, 4, of Shaler, learns some rules of the road during a Bike Rodeo at Kiwanis Park on Saturday, May, 19, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
On Saturday, May 19, a Bike Rodeo was hosted at Kiwanis Park in Shaler. This free event, which was sponsored by Shaler, Etna and Millvale Police Departments as well as Shaler EMS, encouraged children to bring their bikes to take on an obstacle course, have a bicycle and helmet inspection, as well as learning the rules of the road, There were also refreshments and a bike raffle for all kids in attendance.

