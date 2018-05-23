Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton students, faculty compete in the name of charity

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Hampton senior Laryn Edwards organized a charity basketball game between students and faculty benefiting Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on Tuesday, May, 22, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton faculty cheer a basket during a charity basketball game between students and faculty benefiting Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on Tuesday, May, 22, 2018, at Hampton High School.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton senior Brooke Fuller competes during a charity basketball game between students and faculty on Tuesday, May, 22, 2018, at Hampton High School.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton teacher Joe Lagnese competes during a charity basketball game between students and faculty on Tuesday, May, 22, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton students cheer a basket during a charity basketball game between students and faculty on Tuesday, May, 22, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
On Tuesday, May 22, Hampton students and faculty members laced up their hi-tops and took to the hardwood for a charity basketball game. Laryn Edwards, a senior at Hampton, organized the basketball game, with proceeds benefiting Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. In the end, the students earned a 68-64 victory. But the real winners are the children who will be helped by the money raised.

